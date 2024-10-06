The Poorest Town in Every State in America Andrew Burton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States is home to nearly 40% of the world’s millionaires, according to a report from Credit Suisse, a Zurich-based investment bank. However, in a country with one of the largest gaps in wealth inequality, many Americans do not have access to this prosperity. As the middle class diminishes, the number of communities characterized by limited economic opportunity and widespread financial hardship grows. (Here is a look at the county with the least expensive housing market in every state.)

These communities tend to share several common characteristics. Education, for example, has long been linked with higher earning potential and upward economic mobility, but in every town on this list, residents are far less likely than the typical American to have gone to college. Nationwide, about 35% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In most of these towns, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is less than half that. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people and ranked them by median household income. The typical household earns between $28,900 and $71,100 less than the state’s annual median household income.

Here is the poorest town in every state in America. All information is for 2022.

Alabama: Fort Deposit

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $20,542 (Alabama: $59,609)

$20,542 (Alabama: $59,609) Poverty rate: 43.8% (Alabama: 15.7%)

43.8% (Alabama: 15.7%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.5% (Alabama: 27.2%)

5.5% (Alabama: 27.2%) Home value (median): $65,400 (Alabama: $179,400)

$65,400 (Alabama: $179,400) Population: 1,734

Alaska: Susitna North

prospective56 / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $38,323 (Alaska: $86,370)

$38,323 (Alaska: $86,370) Poverty rate: 15.7% (Alaska: 10.5%)

15.7% (Alaska: 10.5%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.7% (Alaska: 30.7%)

18.7% (Alaska: 30.7%) Home value (median): $208,700 (Alaska: $318,000)

$208,700 (Alaska: $318,000) Population: 1,543

Arizona: Cibecue

Greudin / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $18,250 (Arizona: $72,581)

$18,250 (Arizona: $72,581) Poverty rate: 76.1% (Arizona: 13.1%)

76.1% (Arizona: 13.1%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.1% (Arizona: 31.8%)

3.1% (Arizona: 31.8%) Home value (median): $72,400 (Arizona: $321,400)

$72,400 (Arizona: $321,400) Population: 1,419

Arkansas: Marianna

Brandonrush / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $21,057 (Arkansas: $56,335)

$21,057 (Arkansas: $56,335) Poverty rate: 38.6% (Arkansas: 16.2%)

38.6% (Arkansas: 16.2%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.9% (Arkansas: 24.7%)

4.9% (Arkansas: 24.7%) Home value (median): $76,200 (Arkansas: $162,400)

$76,200 (Arkansas: $162,400) Population: 3,575

California: Weedpatch

GeorgeLouis at English Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $21,651 (California: $91,905)

$21,651 (California: $91,905) Poverty rate: 48.0% (California: 12.1%)

48.0% (California: 12.1%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 0.5% (California: 35.9%)

0.5% (California: 35.9%) Home value (median): $126,500 (California: $659,300)

$126,500 (California: $659,300) Population: 2,788

Colorado: Rocky Ford

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $31,418 (Colorado: $87,598)

$31,418 (Colorado: $87,598) Poverty rate: 46.1% (Colorado: 9.6%)

46.1% (Colorado: 9.6%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.1% (Colorado: 43.7%)

9.1% (Colorado: 43.7%) Home value (median): $101,200 (Colorado: $465,900)

$101,200 (Colorado: $465,900) Population: 3,850

Connecticut: Canaan

Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

Household income (median): $31,130 (Connecticut: $90,213)

$31,130 (Connecticut: $90,213) Poverty rate: 40.5% (Connecticut: 10.1%)

40.5% (Connecticut: 10.1%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.4% (Connecticut: 41.4%)

17.4% (Connecticut: 41.4%) Home value (median): $188,900 (Connecticut: $323,700)

$188,900 (Connecticut: $323,700) Population: 1,353

Delaware: Rodney Village

David Osberg / Getty Images

Household income (median): $33,534 (Delaware: $79,325)

$33,534 (Delaware: $79,325) Poverty rate: 19.9% (Delaware: 11.1%)

19.9% (Delaware: 11.1%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9% (Delaware: 34.5%)

10.9% (Delaware: 34.5%) Home value (median): $151,400 (Delaware: $305,200)

$151,400 (Delaware: $305,200) Population: 1,304

Florida: Gifford

Nhaagenson / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $23,969 (Florida: $67,917)

$23,969 (Florida: $67,917) Poverty rate: 62.2% (Florida: 12.9%)

62.2% (Florida: 12.9%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (Florida: 32.3%)

17.0% (Florida: 32.3%) Home value (median): $175,200 (Florida: $292,200)

$175,200 (Florida: $292,200) Population: 4,868

Georgia: Marshallville

HughStoneIan / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $18,839 (Georgia: $71,355)

$18,839 (Georgia: $71,355) Poverty rate: 41.6% (Georgia: 13.5%)

41.6% (Georgia: 13.5%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.0% (Georgia: 33.6%)

11.0% (Georgia: 33.6%) Home value (median): $64,800 (Georgia: $245,900)

$64,800 (Georgia: $245,900) Population: 1,014

Hawaii: Leilani Estates

Household income (median): $23,750 (Hawaii: $94,814)

$23,750 (Hawaii: $94,814) Poverty rate: 36.8% (Hawaii: 9.6%)

36.8% (Hawaii: 9.6%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.8% (Hawaii: 34.7%)

29.8% (Hawaii: 34.7%) Home value (median): $226,300 (Hawaii: $764,800)

$226,300 (Hawaii: $764,800) Population: 1,611

Idaho: Kamiah

Jessica Torres / Getty Images

Household income (median): $34,803 (Idaho: $70,214)

$34,803 (Idaho: $70,214) Poverty rate: 22.6% (Idaho: 11.0%)

22.6% (Idaho: 11.0%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.9% (Idaho: 30.2%)

13.9% (Idaho: 30.2%) Home value (median): $193,200 (Idaho: $331,600)

$193,200 (Idaho: $331,600) Population: 1,210

Illinois: Phoenix

stevegeer / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $24,491 (Illinois: $78,433)

$24,491 (Illinois: $78,433) Poverty rate: 30.0% (Illinois: 11.8%)

30.0% (Illinois: 11.8%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.6% (Illinois: 36.7%)

10.6% (Illinois: 36.7%) Home value (median): $82,800 (Illinois: $239,100)

$82,800 (Illinois: $239,100) Population: 1,278

Indiana: English

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $26,599 (Indiana: $67,173)

$26,599 (Indiana: $67,173) Poverty rate: 51.3% (Indiana: 12.3%)

51.3% (Indiana: 12.3%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.3% (Indiana: 28.2%)

2.3% (Indiana: 28.2%) Home value (median): $84,600 (Indiana: $183,600)

$84,600 (Indiana: $183,600) Population: 1,101

Iowa: Oelwein

Jim Roberts / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $41,629 (Iowa: $70,571)

$41,629 (Iowa: $70,571) Poverty rate: 17.5% (Iowa: 11.1%)

17.5% (Iowa: 11.1%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7% (Iowa: 30.3%)

13.7% (Iowa: 30.3%) Home value (median): $97,000 (Iowa: $181,600)

$97,000 (Iowa: $181,600) Population: 5,934

Kansas: Chetopa

usacetulsa / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $23,750 (Kansas: $69,747)

$23,750 (Kansas: $69,747) Poverty rate: 26.1% (Kansas: 11.6%)

26.1% (Kansas: 11.6%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.4% (Kansas: 34.7%)

13.4% (Kansas: 34.7%) Home value (median): $60,500 (Kansas: $189,300)

$60,500 (Kansas: $189,300) Population: 1,022

Kentucky: Clarkson

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $21,250 (Kentucky: $60,183)

$21,250 (Kentucky: $60,183) Poverty rate: 39.6% (Kentucky: 16.1%)

39.6% (Kentucky: 16.1%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1% (Kentucky: 26.5%)

11.1% (Kentucky: 26.5%) Home value (median): $97,000 (Kentucky: $177,000)

$97,000 (Kentucky: $177,000) Population: 1,218

Louisiana: Oil City

Household income (median): $18,790 (Louisiana: $57,852)

$18,790 (Louisiana: $57,852) Poverty rate: 49.6% (Louisiana: 18.7%)

49.6% (Louisiana: 18.7%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.6% (Louisiana: 26.1%)

8.6% (Louisiana: 26.1%) Home value (median): $60,900 (Louisiana: $198,300)

$60,900 (Louisiana: $198,300) Population: 1,093

Maine: Machias

Zedmaster375 / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $25,278 (Maine: $68,251)

$25,278 (Maine: $68,251) Poverty rate: 36.3% (Maine: 10.9%)

36.3% (Maine: 10.9%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.0% (Maine: 34.1%)

23.0% (Maine: 34.1%) Home value (median): $111,800 (Maine: $244,800)

$111,800 (Maine: $244,800) Population: 1,331

Maryland: Eden

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $28,808 (Maryland: $98,461)

$28,808 (Maryland: $98,461) Poverty rate: 33.6% (Maryland: 9.3%)

33.6% (Maryland: 9.3%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2% (Maryland: 42.2%)

10.2% (Maryland: 42.2%) Home value (median): N/A (Maryland: $380,500)

N/A (Maryland: $380,500) Population: 1,008

Massachusetts: Ware

jjbers / Flickr

Household income (median): $44,107 (Massachusetts: $96,505)

$44,107 (Massachusetts: $96,505) Poverty rate: 15.4% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)

15.4% (Massachusetts: 9.9%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.8% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)

18.8% (Massachusetts: 45.9%) Home value (median): $201,100 (Massachusetts: $483,900)

$201,100 (Massachusetts: $483,900) Population: 6,253

Michigan: Baldwin

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $25,587 (Michigan: $68,505)

$25,587 (Michigan: $68,505) Poverty rate: 39.2% (Michigan: 13.1%)

39.2% (Michigan: 13.1%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8% (Michigan: 31.1%)

10.8% (Michigan: 31.1%) Home value (median): $94,000 (Michigan: $201,100)

$94,000 (Michigan: $201,100) Population: 1,030

Minnesota: Aitkin

McGhiever / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $37,177 (Minnesota: $84,313)

$37,177 (Minnesota: $84,313) Poverty rate: 20.5% (Minnesota: 9.3%)

20.5% (Minnesota: 9.3%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2% (Minnesota: 38.2%)

22.2% (Minnesota: 38.2%) Home value (median): $166,900 (Minnesota: $286,800)

$166,900 (Minnesota: $286,800) Population: 2,153

Mississippi: Rosedale

Chillin662 / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $17,940 (Mississippi: $52,985)

$17,940 (Mississippi: $52,985) Poverty rate: 53.0% (Mississippi: 19.2%)

53.0% (Mississippi: 19.2%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4% (Mississippi: 23.9%)

12.4% (Mississippi: 23.9%) Home value (median): $95,300 (Mississippi: $151,000)

$95,300 (Mississippi: $151,000) Population: 1,871

Missouri: Van Buren

Brandonrush / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $22,143 (Missouri: $65,920)

$22,143 (Missouri: $65,920) Poverty rate: 41.9% (Missouri: 12.8%)

41.9% (Missouri: 12.8%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.8% (Missouri: 31.2%)

5.8% (Missouri: 31.2%) Home value (median): $107,800 (Missouri: $199,400)

$107,800 (Missouri: $199,400) Population: 1,125

Montana: Plains

corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $25,313 (Montana: $66,341)

$25,313 (Montana: $66,341) Poverty rate: 20.0% (Montana: 12.4%)

20.0% (Montana: 12.4%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3% (Montana: 34.0%)

16.3% (Montana: 34.0%) Home value (median): $196,000 (Montana: $305,700)

$196,000 (Montana: $305,700) Population: 1,181

Nebraska: Falls City

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $40,222 (Nebraska: $71,722)

$40,222 (Nebraska: $71,722) Poverty rate: 13.3% (Nebraska: 10.4%)

13.3% (Nebraska: 10.4%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8% (Nebraska: 33.5%)

21.8% (Nebraska: 33.5%) Home value (median): $86,900 (Nebraska: $205,600)

$86,900 (Nebraska: $205,600) Population: 4,124

Nevada: Tonopah

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $35,931 (Nevada: $71,646)

$35,931 (Nevada: $71,646) Poverty rate: 20.1% (Nevada: 12.7%)

20.1% (Nevada: 12.7%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5% (Nevada: 26.5%)

14.5% (Nevada: 26.5%) Home value (median): $163,100 (Nevada: $373,800)

$163,100 (Nevada: $373,800) Population: 1,777

New Hampshire: Ashland

P199 / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $40,559 (New Hampshire: $90,845)

$40,559 (New Hampshire: $90,845) Poverty rate: 32.5% (New Hampshire: 7.3%)

32.5% (New Hampshire: 7.3%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)

21.6% (New Hampshire: 39.0%) Home value (median): $163,600 (New Hampshire: $337,100)

$163,600 (New Hampshire: $337,100) Population: 1,520

New Jersey: Penns Grove

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Household income (median): $29,821 (New Jersey: $97,126)

$29,821 (New Jersey: $97,126) Poverty rate: 40.5% (New Jersey: 9.7%)

40.5% (New Jersey: 9.7%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)

13.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%) Home value (median): $143,400 (New Jersey: $401,400)

$143,400 (New Jersey: $401,400) Population: 4,841

New Mexico: Alamo

Picturesque Japan / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $24,118 (New Mexico: $58,722)

$24,118 (New Mexico: $58,722) Poverty rate: 69.8% (New Mexico: 18.3%)

69.8% (New Mexico: 18.3%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.4% (New Mexico: 29.1%)

4.4% (New Mexico: 29.1%) Home value (median): $9,999 (New Mexico: $216,000)

$9,999 (New Mexico: $216,000) Population: 1,081

New York: New Square

Household income (median): $27,488 (New York: $81,386)

$27,488 (New York: $81,386) Poverty rate: 64.2% (New York: 13.6%)

64.2% (New York: 13.6%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.4% (New York: 38.8%)

2.4% (New York: 38.8%) Home value (median): $562,500 (New York: $384,100)

$562,500 (New York: $384,100) Population: 9,578

North Carolina: Brunswick

Household income (median): $16,643 (North Carolina: $66,186)

$16,643 (North Carolina: $66,186) Poverty rate: 64.2% (North Carolina: 13.3%)

64.2% (North Carolina: 13.3%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.2% (North Carolina: 33.9%)

4.2% (North Carolina: 33.9%) Home value (median): $112,500 (North Carolina: $234,900)

$112,500 (North Carolina: $234,900) Population: 1,233

North Dakota: Fort Totten

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $30,234 (North Dakota: $73,959)

$30,234 (North Dakota: $73,959) Poverty rate: 41.7% (North Dakota: 10.8%)

41.7% (North Dakota: 10.8%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 0.0% (North Dakota: 31.4%)

0.0% (North Dakota: 31.4%) Home value (median): $36,200 (North Dakota: $232,500)

$36,200 (North Dakota: $232,500) Population: 1,042

Ohio: Lincoln Heights

Nyttend / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $14,676 (Ohio: $66,990)

$14,676 (Ohio: $66,990) Poverty rate: 62.9% (Ohio: 13.3%)

62.9% (Ohio: 13.3%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2% (Ohio: 30.4%)

10.2% (Ohio: 30.4%) Home value (median): $74,800 (Ohio: $183,300)

$74,800 (Ohio: $183,300) Population: 3,140

Oklahoma: Antlers

Photolitherland at English Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $27,798 (Oklahoma: $61,364)

$27,798 (Oklahoma: $61,364) Poverty rate: 30.7% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)

30.7% (Oklahoma: 15.2%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)

14.5% (Oklahoma: 27.3%) Home value (median): $85,400 (Oklahoma: $170,500)

$85,400 (Oklahoma: $170,500) Population: 2,361

Oregon: Oakridge

Chris Phan ("functoruser") / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $29,336 (Oregon: $76,632)

$29,336 (Oregon: $76,632) Poverty rate: 31.6% (Oregon: 11.9%)

31.6% (Oregon: 11.9%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.4% (Oregon: 35.5%)

13.4% (Oregon: 35.5%) Home value (median): $192,400 (Oregon: $423,100)

$192,400 (Oregon: $423,100) Population: 3,208

Pennsylvania: Braddock

Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Household income (median): $27,212 (Pennsylvania: $73,170)

$27,212 (Pennsylvania: $73,170) Poverty rate: 30.9% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)

30.9% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.7% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)

11.7% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%) Home value (median): $43,800 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)

$43,800 (Pennsylvania: $226,200) Population: 1,814

Rhode Island: Central Falls

jjbers / Flickr

Household income (median): $43,092 (Rhode Island: $81,370)

$43,092 (Rhode Island: $81,370) Poverty rate: 24.4% (Rhode Island: 11.2%)

24.4% (Rhode Island: 11.2%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.1% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)

9.1% (Rhode Island: 36.3%) Home value (median): $244,100 (Rhode Island: $343,100)

$244,100 (Rhode Island: $343,100) Population: 22,359

South Carolina: Buffalo

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $19,770 (South Carolina: $63,623)

$19,770 (South Carolina: $63,623) Poverty rate: 38.0% (South Carolina: 14.4%)

38.0% (South Carolina: 14.4%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.2% (South Carolina: 30.6%)

11.2% (South Carolina: 30.6%) Home value (median): $45,500 (South Carolina: $216,200)

$45,500 (South Carolina: $216,200) Population: 1,159

South Dakota: Porcupine

Kalaniana_Island / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $18,750 (South Dakota: $69,457)

$18,750 (South Dakota: $69,457) Poverty rate: 91.5% (South Dakota: 12.3%)

91.5% (South Dakota: 12.3%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.1% (South Dakota: 30.4%)

3.1% (South Dakota: 30.4%) Home value (median): N/A (South Dakota: $219,500)

N/A (South Dakota: $219,500) Population: 1,021

Tennessee: Sneedville

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $23,897 (Tennessee: $64,035)

$23,897 (Tennessee: $64,035) Poverty rate: 43.4% (Tennessee: 14.0%)

43.4% (Tennessee: 14.0%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.5% (Tennessee: 29.7%)

6.5% (Tennessee: 29.7%) Home value (median): $82,300 (Tennessee: $232,100)

$82,300 (Tennessee: $232,100) Population: 1,590

Texas: Rancho Alegre

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $18,289 (Texas: $73,035)

$18,289 (Texas: $73,035) Poverty rate: 56.4% (Texas: 13.9%)

56.4% (Texas: 13.9%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.6% (Texas: 32.3%)

3.6% (Texas: 32.3%) Home value (median): $28,700 (Texas: $238,000)

$28,700 (Texas: $238,000) Population: 1,099

Utah: Spring Glen

Household income (median): $41,780 (Utah: $86,833)

$41,780 (Utah: $86,833) Poverty rate: 33.5% (Utah: 8.5%)

33.5% (Utah: 8.5%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.9% (Utah: 36.1%)

14.9% (Utah: 36.1%) Home value (median): $204,600 (Utah: $408,500)

$204,600 (Utah: $408,500) Population: 1,070

Vermont: West Brattleboro

Robert_Ford / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $40,446 (Vermont: $74,014)

$40,446 (Vermont: $74,014) Poverty rate: 21.2% (Vermont: 10.4%)

21.2% (Vermont: 10.4%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.6% (Vermont: 41.7%)

27.6% (Vermont: 41.7%) Home value (median): $210,900 (Vermont: $272,400)

$210,900 (Vermont: $272,400) Population: 2,817

Virginia: Jonesville

Nyttend / Public Domain / Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $16,830 (Virginia: $87,249)

$16,830 (Virginia: $87,249) Poverty rate: 55.7% (Virginia: 10.0%)

55.7% (Virginia: 10.0%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7% (Virginia: 41.0%)

12.7% (Virginia: 41.0%) Home value (median): $113,900 (Virginia: $339,800)

$113,900 (Virginia: $339,800) Population: 1,259

Washington: Oroville

Kyle Pearce from Vancouver, Canada / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $34,750 (Washington: $90,325)

$34,750 (Washington: $90,325) Poverty rate: 32.7% (Washington: 9.9%)

32.7% (Washington: 9.9%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.7% (Washington: 38.0%)

8.7% (Washington: 38.0%) Home value (median): $160,900 (Washington: $473,400)

$160,900 (Washington: $473,400) Population: 1,753

West Virginia: Williamson

6381380 / iStock via Getty Images

Household income (median): $23,173 (West Virginia: $55,217)

$23,173 (West Virginia: $55,217) Poverty rate: 32.0% (West Virginia: 16.8%)

32.0% (West Virginia: 16.8%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (West Virginia: 22.7%)

12.2% (West Virginia: 22.7%) Home value (median): $96,900 (West Virginia: $145,800)

$96,900 (West Virginia: $145,800) Population: 3,035

Wisconsin: Lac du Flambeau

Riffsyphon1024 / Wikimedia Commons

Household income (median): $29,375 (Wisconsin: $72,458)

$29,375 (Wisconsin: $72,458) Poverty rate: 35.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)

35.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)

13.6% (Wisconsin: 32.0%) Home value (median): $89,000 (Wisconsin: $231,400)

$89,000 (Wisconsin: $231,400) Population: 1,755

Wyoming: Fort Washakie

Household income (median): $40,000 (Wyoming: $72,495)

$40,000 (Wyoming: $72,495) Poverty rate: 27.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%)

27.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%) Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (Wyoming: 29.0%)

10.1% (Wyoming: 29.0%) Home value (median): $160,700 (Wyoming: $269,900)

$160,700 (Wyoming: $269,900) Population: 1,481

Methodology

To identify the poorest town in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies — a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds — having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if median household income was not available in the 2022 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high. The presence of a major college or university can also distort economic realities of a given area, and as a result, places where 25% or more of the population are enrolled in college or graduate school were excluded.

Additional data on median home values, educational attainment, poverty, and population are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.