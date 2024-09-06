These Are the Oldest Roller Coasters Still in Operation. Would You Ride Them? Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who adore a good, adrenaline-rushing roller coaster experience and those who do not.

Some folks don’t have the intestinal fortitude to enjoy the thrill of a good roller coaster. Don’t judge.

Roller coasters: You either love ’em or you hate ’em. Those who fall on the love ’em side can be quite passionate about their coaster experiences. The very first roller coaster, designed by LaMarcus Thompson, was called the Switchback Railway and was constructed on Coney Island, New York in 1884. Thompson based his design on a German coal mining train. Though the Switchback Railway is no longer, there are a handful of older coasters still around, including its successor The Coney Island Cyclone. Keep reading to discover some of the oldest roller coasters still in operation and decide if you’d be willing to ride them! 24/7 Wall St.’s list, rolls ’em out from old to older to oldest!

Grand National Pleasure Beach

Franz Heinrich/Wikimedia Commons

Name : Grand National

: Grand National Location : Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool, Lancashire, U.K.

: Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool, Lancashire, U.K. Year Opened: 1935

England’s Oldest

Franz Heinrich/Wikimedia Commons

The Grand National roller coaster in Blackpool, England is a wooden roller coaster with a chain lift. The track is laid out in a Mobius Loop. Opened in 1935, the Grand National has a horse racing theme. The Grand National consists of four trains with three cars that will accommodate a total of 72 riders.

Cyclone

Ryan Ng/Wikimedia Commons

Name : The Cyclone

: The Cyclone Location : Luna Park, Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York

: Luna Park, Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York Year Opened: 1927

Coney Island Coaster

Mark Landon/Wikimedia Commons

The Cyclone replaced the Switchback Railway at Coney Island almost 100 years ago! Designated as a New York City Landmark in 1988, the Cyclone is a compact twister designed by Vernon Keenan. Speeding along the rails at 60 mph, the Cyclone can support up to 1440 riders per hour!

Giant Dipper

public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Name : The Giant Dipper

: The Giant Dipper Location : The Boardwalk, Santa Cruz, California

: The Boardwalk, Santa Cruz, California Year Opened: 1924

Dipping and Diving

Larry Pieniazek/Wikimedia Commons

The Giant Dipper, a wooden coaster with a chain lift, has been a mainstay on Santa Cruz’s boardwalk for 100 years! Opening on May 17, 1924, the Giant Dipper was constructed on the site previously occupied by Thompson’s Scenic Railway, the longest coaster in the United States in 1908. The Giant Dipper, designed by Frederick Church, survived a major earthquake in 1989. The Giant Dipper runs two trains with six cars per train, carrying up to 24 passengers.

Jack Rabbit

Sarion/Wikimedia Commons

Name : Jack Rabbit

: Jack Rabbit Location : Irondequoit, New York

: Irondequoit, New York Year Opened: 1920

Seabreeze Thrills Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The Jack Rabbit is the moniker for two coasters which opened in 1920. There’s the one at Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, and the one in the photo, located in suburban Rochester, New York. The wooden coasters, manufactured and designed by Harry Baker and John Miller, are eerily similar, though the Kennywood coaster runs a bit faster (45 mph vs. 42 mph) than the Seabreeze Jack Rabbit.

The Great Scenic Railway

Javier Carro/Wikimedia Commons

Name : The Great Scenic Railway

: The Great Scenic Railway Location : Luna Park, Melbourne, Australia

: Luna Park, Melbourne, Australia Year Opened: 1912

Oldest Continuous Coaster

Jorge Láscar/Wikimedia Commons

According to their website, The Great Scenic Railway at Luna Park Melbourne is the world’s oldest continuously open roller coaster. At 100 + years old, that’s quite an accomplishment. The wooden coaster with a cable lift runs three trains that hold 20 riders each. Ten years younger (newer?) than the oldest coaster on our list, The Giant Scenic Railway may soon be the world’s oldest roller coaster! Continue reading to discover why!

Leap-the-Dips

Jeremy Thompson/Wikimedia Commons

Name : Leap-the-Dips

: Leap-the-Dips Location : Lakemont Park, Altoona, Pennsylvania

: Lakemont Park, Altoona, Pennsylvania Year Opened: 1902

Fingers Crossed For 2025

Susan Werkheiser/Wikmedia Commons

Technically, Leaps-and-Dips is the world’s oldest operational roller coaster. Sadly, though it is still functional, the coaster wasn’t opened in 2024 due to money woes at Lakefront Park. Leaps-and-Dips, designated as a national historic landmark in 1993, is identified as temporarily closed, which suggests that it will be re-opening. Fingers crossed!