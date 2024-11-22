What Are the Conditions of the Bridges in Your State?

The infrastructure of the United States, while built well at the time, is showing its age. This is especially true when it comes to the nation’s bridges. According to a report from The Reason Foundation, the number of structurally deficient bridges in the United States decreased from 45,861 in 2020 to 43,289 in 2021. While that certainly is progress, it still means that there are many more bridges that are in need of repairs and updates. (These are the states with the oldest bridges.)

At 24/7 Wall St., we took a deep dive into the data to uncover which bridges across the country are the most vulnerable. Using the Libertarian Reason Foundation’s 27th Annual Highway Report, we listed states in order of the percentage of structurally deficient bridges, ranking from lowest to highest. The report provides overall highway performance scores ranging from 1 to 50, with 50 being the best. The rankings are generated using 13 category scores, including deficient bridges, traffic fatalities, traffic congestion, urban and rural pavement conditions, spending per mile, and administrative costs per mile of highway. And finally, we’ve included each state’s most impressive bridge, which came from Love Exploring.

Why This Matters

tbabasade / iStock via Getty Images

Many Americans cross bridges each day on their daily commute. Reliable bridges are critical for public safety and the nation’s economy. However, most bridges in America were built to last 50 to 70 years, and 42% of bridges are at least 50 years old. While bridges get inspected every two years, and those deemed deficient are eligible for federal funding for repairs, it’s the policymakers who allocate funds for infrastructure improvements. Unless we increase spending on bridge rehabilitation, it will take many years to get America’s bridges back in shape.

What is the condition of bridges in your state? Read on to find out how each state ranks.