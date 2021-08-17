Record assets and net inflows for ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States of US$6.60 trillion and US$523.89 billion respectively at end of July 2021

ETFGI, an independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported Monday record assets and net inflows for ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States of US$6.60 trillion and US$523.89 billion respectively at the end of July. Net inflows of US$51.71 billion were gathered during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$523.89 billion. Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in the U.S. increased by 1.5%, from US$6.51 trillion at the end of June to US$6.60 trillion, according to ETFGI’s July 2021 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Record $6.60 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in US at the end of July.

Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $523.89 Bn beating the prior record of $275.34 Bn gathered YTD 2017.

YTD net inflows at $523.89 Bn are $34 Bn larger than the full year 2020 record $490.19 Bn in net inflows

$788 billion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

Assets have increased 20.8% YTD in 2021, going from $5.47 trillion at end of 2020, to $6.60 trillion.

24th month of consecutive net inflows

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered a record $360.79 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.

“The S&P 500 gained 2.38% in July, despite concerns about a slowing economy, rising inflation and the possible impact of the COVID “delta variant. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 0.40% in July while emerging markets were down by 5.59% in July,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, and founder of ETFGI.

Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.

There were 2,633 ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States with assets of $6.60 trillion, from 207 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of July.

During July 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $51.71 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of $33.35 Bn over July, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $360.79 Bn, much higher than the $40.81 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted for the corresponding period through July 2020. Fixed-income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $15.56 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $100.87 Bn, lower than the

$107.86 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $1.03 Bn over July, bringing year-to-date net outflows for 2021 to $7.62 Bn, less than net inflows of $40.13 Bn commodities products had attracted over the same period last year. Active ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $3.35 Bn during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows for 2021 to $63.33 Bn, significantly more than the $24.95 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $42.33 Bn during July. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV US) gathered $5.99 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2021: United States

Name Ticker Assets (US$ Mn) July-21 NNA (US$ Mn) YTD-21 NNA (US$ Mn) July-21 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF BSV US 40,535.86 11,201.79 5,991.36 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 243,339.08 32,054.86 5,337.55 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 258,285.59 23,583.45 3,223.34 iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP US 31,543.15 4,438.84 2,599.66 Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV US 32,230.40 2,491.71 2,574.19 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 99,091.47 7,713.16 2,354.05 iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF ESGU US 20,827.30 4,905.20 2,005.20 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB US 5,114.13 3,516.61 1,913.84 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF VT US 23,863.05 4,696.46 1,901.04 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF VEA US 103,424.87 7,674.68 1,817.14 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 291,326.63 14,533.83 1,784.12 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL US 23,966.92 -1,121.38 1,623.08 Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP US 13,208.07 -612.48 1,413.63 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF EFG US 12,115.43 1,373.16 1,387.63 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF BNDX US 44,726.55 7,835.14 1,278.34 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF ITOT US 41,965.61 4,202.12 1,157.23 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 48,629.22 7,407.76 1,105.61 iShares Global Tech ETF IXN US 5,617.84 -90.52 1,059.81 iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF IXUS US 30,065.31 3,009.27 909.84 Vanguard Growth ETF VUG US 82,461.36 2,496.17 895.56

Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $292 Mn during July. The Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket Trust (GLTR US) gathered $72.20 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2021: United States

Name Ticker Assets (US$ Mn) July-21 NNA (US$ Mn) YTD-21 NNA (US$ Mn) July-21 Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket Trust GLTR US 1,104.63 277.36 72.20 Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP US 473.22 99.30 44.89 Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN SLVO US 294.78 270.04 43.35 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 4,506.52 631.41 26.82 Invesco DB Base Metals Fund DBB US 424.76 200.75 24.19 MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN – Acc GDXU US 56.58 59.64 22.96 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust OUNZ US 502.21 77.06 19.47 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust FXY US 201.47 -31.20 17.11 iPath Shiller CAPE ETN CAPE US 435.64 91.91 12.46 ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas KOLD US 90.63 116.21 8.68

Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during July.

