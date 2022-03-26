Real Life Trading UK and Europe Offering Free Webinar With Wall Street's Top Women Traders This Thursday

At 24/7 Wall Street, we always encourage our readers to use as much data and information as they can when crafting their trading and investment strategies, and with good reason. Seasoned investors know how quick metrics, methods, standards and even products can change in the investing world. Was anybody trading cryptocurrency at the turn of the century, or even 10 years ago?

We have teamed up with Real Life Trading UK and Europe to help them get exposure to their upcoming investing webinar. This is an incredible lineup, with some of the most prolific and successful women in the trading world. Here are the details, and the best detail is everything is free. Despite the time difference, the sessions will be recorded so investors can sign up and then log in to see and hear them at a later date.

For both women and men looking to further their trading skills, this outstanding event will feature noted author Anne-Marie Bayind, who published her Market Positioning System (MPS) in 2011 to educate beginning day traders on the tools and techniques listed in “Traders At Work: World’s Most Successful Traders Make Their Living in the Markets.”

We also will be joined by Federica D’Ambrosio, senior trader and chief financial officer at Audacity Capital, a leading prop firm based in Canary Wharf, London. D’Ambrosio graduated in Economics and Finance from Luiss University in Italy. Her fundamental-oriented approach, together with an inter-market correlation strategy, represents her leverage into the forex and commodity sector while working as a senior trader at Audacity Capital over the past four years.

FREE WEBINAR with some of the Top Women Traders across the globe

The team at Real Life Trading UK and Europe will be joined by top women traders of RLT and beyond.

Thursday, March 31, 2022

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM UK

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM CET

Do you want to learn profitable strategies and good risk management from top traders?

This all-women showcase event will feature trading experts teaching their expertise on a variety of topics related to trading and career development.

Join RLT UK/EU for this FREE webinar on Thursday, March 31, to learn trading techniques that win in any market environment.

In this webinar, you will learn how to:

Trade the futures market

Day trade with good risk management

Trade bullish and bearish with equal confidence

Trade FOREX with good risk management

Develop a strong trading plan and learn what it takes to be a profitable career trader

And more!

Plus, there will be time for a Q&A session with each presenter!

Note that 24/7 Wall St. is not endorsing and has not done any due diligence on the strategies and methodologies that will be presented. We do know that Real Life Trading UK and Europe has over 50,000 subscribers made up of at-home traders, and the firm feels it has its finger on the pulse of the retail investor and their needs. In addition, it is important to note that this event is being offered free of charge, one reason we have decided to partner with them.

