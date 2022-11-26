Venture Investor Tamer Hassanein Sells Most of Quanergy Systems (QNGY) Position

Fintel reports that venture investor Tamer Hassanein has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 319,645 shares of Quanergy Systems Inc (QNGY). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their his filing dated February 18, 2022, he reported 6,355,060 shares and 7.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 94.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.43% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. holds 855,245 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,200 shares, representing an increase of 78.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 183.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 533,622 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,325 shares, representing an increase of 64.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 47.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 219,740 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 213,417 shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 51.26% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 160,000 shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Group One Trading, L.p. holds 75,301 shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,525 shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 33.10% over the last quarter.

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanergy Systems Inc. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Quanergy Systems Inc is 0.0074%, an increase of 85.9035%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.83% to 4,003,382 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel.