State Street Cuts Stake in Ford Motor

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 305.57MM shares of Ford Motor Company (F). This represents 7.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 316.53MM shares and 8.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.43% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is $13.82. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 2.43% from its latest reported closing price of $13.49.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is $154,988MM, a decrease of 1.94%. The projected annual EPS is $1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 2,146,851K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Newport Trust holds 147,546K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,969K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 29.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117,702K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,242K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89,528K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,399K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 69,715K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,365K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 55,484K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,758K shares, representing a decrease of 20.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.49 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 4.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.39%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=150).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Ford Motor Background Information

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

