Unusual Call Option Trade in Advent Technologies Worth $4.44K

On February 23, 2023 at 14:37:21 (ET) an unusually large $4.44K block of Call contracts in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) was sold, with a strike price of $3.50 / share, expiring in 113 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in ADN options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 418.32% Upside

As of February 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is $9.54. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.44. The average price target represents an increase of 418.32% from its latest reported closing price of $1.84.

The projected annual revenue for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is $53MM, an increase of 501.96%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 48.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADN is 0.18%, an increase of 149.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.13% to 18,378K shares. The put/call ratio of ADN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,550K shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,464K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 70.65% over the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 5,125K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Penserra Capital Management holds 872K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 76.47% over the last quarter.

HDRO – Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 745K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 46.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 311.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 725K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators.

This article originally appeared on Fintel