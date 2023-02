Unusual Put Option Trade in Meta Platforms Worth $11,776.5K

On February 27, 2023 at 15:41:45 (ET) an unusually large $11,776.50K block of Put contracts in Meta Platforms (META) was bought, with a strike price of $300.00 / share, expiring in 326 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 11.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in META options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.00% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $214.69. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.00% from its latest reported closing price of $170.39.

The projected annual revenue for Meta Platforms is $124,043MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual EPS is $8.01, a decrease of 7.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Platforms. This is a decrease of 130 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to META is 0.86%, a decrease of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 1,878,301K shares. The put/call ratio of META is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,990K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,542K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 11.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,701K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,764K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,159K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,673K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 42,004K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,779K shares, representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 25.11% over the last quarter.

FCNTX – Fidelity Contrafund holds 41,807K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,728K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Meta Platforms Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. The company builds useful and engaging products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices. Facebook also helps people discover and learn about what is going on in the world around them, enable people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities with audiences ranging from their closest family members and friends to the public at large, and stay connected everywhere by accessing its products, including: Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers. There are a number of different ways to engage with people on Facebook and build community, including Facebook News Feed, Stories, Groups, Shops, Marketplace, News, and Watch. Instagram brings people closer to the people and things they love. It is a place where people can express themselves through photos, videos, and private messaging, and connect with and shop from their favorite businesses and creators. They can do this through Instagram Feed, Stories, Reels, IGTV, Live, Shops, and messaging. Messenger is a simple yet powerful messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, video, and Rooms. WhatsApp is a simple, reliable, and secure messaging application that is used by people and businesses around the world to communicate and transact in a private way. Facebook Reality Labs’ augmented and virtual reality products help people feel connected, anytime, anywhere. Oculus Quest lets people defy distance with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) hardware, software, and content, while Portal helps friends and families stay connected and share the moments that matter in meaningful ways. Facebook generates substantially all of its revenue from selling advertising placements to marketers. Its ads enable marketers to reach people based on a variety of factors including age, gender, location, interests, and behaviors. Marketers purchase ads that can appear in multiple places including on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and third-party applications and websites. Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, the company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

This article originally appeared on Fintel