Unusual Call Option Trade in Nvidia Worth $770.77K

On February 28, 2023 at 15:12:02 (ET) an unusually large $770.77K block of Call contracts in NVIDIA (NVDA) was sold, with a strike price of $235.00 / share, expiring in 10 days (on March 10, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.96 percentile of all recent large trades made in NVDA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.32% Downside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is $203.72. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.32% from its latest reported closing price of $235.01.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is $27,481MM, an increase of 1.88%. The projected annual EPS is $3.33, an increase of 89.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4498 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 195 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 0.91%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 1,784,898K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70,850K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,052K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,957K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,913K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 29.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,763K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,424K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,789K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,096K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 31,015K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 15.98% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $235.01 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 0.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.20%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 0.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

This article originally appeared on Fintel