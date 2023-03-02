Unusual Call Option Trade in Penn National Gaming Worth $35.4K

On March 1, 2023 at 09:45:52 ET an unusually large $35.40K block of Call contracts in Penn National Gaming (PENN) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 51 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 70.62 percentile of all recent large trades made in PENN options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.88% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penn National Gaming is $43.01. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.88% from its latest reported closing price of $30.53.

The projected annual revenue for Penn National Gaming is $6,596MM, an increase of 3.04%. The projected annual EPS is $2.02, an increase of 47.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 919 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penn National Gaming. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENN is 0.18%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 155,728K shares. The put/call ratio of PENN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 10,250K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing an increase of 26.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 30.62% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 8,091K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,570K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 5.93% over the last quarter.

FBGRX – Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 6,918K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,214K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,129K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,329K shares, representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 20.38% over the last quarter.

BGRFX – BARON GROWTH FUND holds 4,975K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,075K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

PENN Entertainment Background Information

With the nation’s largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company’s properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L’Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company’s portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company’s land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company’s omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

