BMO Capital Downgrades Seattle Genetics

On March 14, 2023, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from Outperform to Market Perform.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Downside
As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seattle Genetics is $176.72. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of $197.65.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Seattle Genetics is $2,440MM, an increase of 24.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.23.
What are Large Shareholders Doing?
Baker Bros. Advisors holds 46,912K shares representing 25.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 16,584K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,565K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 7.90% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,881K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,842K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 11.23% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 7,260K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,683K shares, representing an increase of 35.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 38.25% over the last quarter.
AGTHX – GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,006K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,832K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 18.16% over the last quarter.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seattle Genetics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGEN is 0.32%, a decrease of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 196,858K shares. The put/call ratio of SGEN is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.
Seagen Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.