B of A Securities Upgrades Discover Financial Services (DFS)

On March 15, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.15% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Discover Financial Services is $119.49. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.15% from its latest reported closing price of $96.25.

The projected annual revenue for Discover Financial Services is $14,658MM, an increase of 33.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.06.

Discover Financial Services Declares $0.60 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 received the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $96.25 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.39%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,919K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,690K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,292K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,155K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 1.03% over the last quarter.

AWSHX – WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,603K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,912K shares, representing a decrease of 34.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 21.18% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,363K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 0.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,316K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,193K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 1.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.28%, an increase of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 266,923K shares. The put/call ratio of DFS is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Discover Financial Services Background Information

Discover Financial Servicesis a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

