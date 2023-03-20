Unusual Call Option Trade in Riot Blockchain Worth $137.8K

On March 17, 2023 at 11:55:59 ET an unusually large $137.80K block of Call contracts in Riot Blockchain (RIOT) was bought, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 182 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.84 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in RIOT options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.58% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Blockchain is $9.35. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 32.58% from its latest reported closing price of $7.05.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Blockchain is $424MM, an increase of 63.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Blockchain. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.18%, a decrease of 26.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 67,189K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,879K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,925K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 55.75% over the last quarter.

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,654K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing an increase of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 46.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,491K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing an increase of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 40.18% over the last quarter.

VEXMX – Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,264K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 42.34% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company’s primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

