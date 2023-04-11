Unusual Call Option Trade in Nviidia Worth $3,390K

On April 10, 2023 at 11:04:23 ET an unusually large $3,390.00K block of Call contracts in NVIDIA (NVDA) was bought, with a strike price of $280.00 / share, expiring in 158 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.09 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in NVDA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is $279.67. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.44% from its latest reported closing price of $270.37.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is $30,001MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4522 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 213 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 0.97%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 1,789,468K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,043K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,562K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,763K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,957K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,913K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 29.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,789K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,096K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,817K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,015K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 29.48% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $270.37 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 0.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.19%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 0.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

