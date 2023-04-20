Unusual Put Option Trade in Amazon.com Worth $15,549K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:28:12 ET an unusually large $15,549.00K block of Put contracts in Amazon.com (AMZN) was bought, with a strike price of $190.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMZN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.43%, a decrease of 37.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 6,749,235K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $136.25. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.32. The average price target represents an increase of 33.18% from its latest reported closing price of $102.30.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JDCAX – Janus Henderson Forty Fund holds 7,514K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,901K shares, representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 39.27% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO VARIABLE TRUST – Wells Fargo VT Opportunity Fund Class 2 holds 55K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 29.61% over the last quarter.

VCNIX – Nasdaq-100 Index Fund holds 358K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 20.71% over the last quarter.

M. Kulyk & Associates holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

DDIAX – Delaware Wealth Builder Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

