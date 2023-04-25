Unusual Call Option Trade in Goldman Sachs Worth $835K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:48:54 ET an unusually large $835.00K block of Call contracts in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was sold, with a strike price of $350.00 / share, expiring in 53 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in GS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.61%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 277,325K shares. The put/call ratio of GS is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group is $395.02. The forecasts range from a low of $326.53 to a high of $519.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from its latest reported closing price of $341.66.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs Group is $52,341MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $38.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley National Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Creative Financial Designs holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VFTNX – Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust – Ast Balanced Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 53K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Declares $2.50 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share ($10.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.50 per share.

At the current share price of $341.66 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 2.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Goldman Sachs Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

