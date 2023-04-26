Unusual Put Option Trade in AMC Entertainment Worth $1,136.1K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:52:55 ET an unusually large $1,136.10K block of Put contracts in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc – (AMC) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.08%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 133,804K shares. The put/call ratio of AMC is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.55% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc – is $2.30. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.55% from its latest reported closing price of $4.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc – is $4,784MM, an increase of 22.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Creative Planning holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 37.79% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 24.47% over the last quarter.

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 956K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 51.61% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 84.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 380.32% over the last quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

See all AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc – regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel