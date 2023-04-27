Unusual Put Option Trade in Charter Communications Worth $16,137K

On April 26, 2023 at 12:09:47 ET an unusually large $16,137.00K block of Put contracts in Charter Communications Inc. – (CHTR) was bought, with a strike price of $470.00 / share, expiring in 268 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.84th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHTR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications Inc. -. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.39%, a decrease of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 93,036K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications Inc. – is $470.37. The forecasts range from a low of $275.73 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.20% from its latest reported closing price of $323.94.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications Inc. – is $56,325MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $37.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND – MML Equity Index Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP holds 59K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 68.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 39.65% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 54.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 33.82% over the last quarter.

MVIAX – Praxis Value Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 77.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 348.13% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST – PF Large-Cap Value Fund CLASS P holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Charter Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

