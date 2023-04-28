Unusual Put Option Trade in Pinterest Worth $230.23K

On April 27, 2023 at 15:41:13 ET an unusually large $230.23K block of Put contracts in Pinterest Inc – (PINS) was bought, with a strike price of $26.50 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.24th percentile of all recent large trades made in PINS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.37%, an increase of 16.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.85% to 606,150K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest Inc – is $30.25. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from its latest reported closing price of $26.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest Inc – is $3,299MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waverton Investment Management holds 132K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 93,684.06% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 585K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 40.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 55.10% over the last quarter.

PMVAX – Putnam Sustainable Future Fund Shares holds 234K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 49.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 109.97% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 470K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 25.97% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

See all Pinterest Inc – regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel