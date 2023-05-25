Unusual Put Option Trade in Moderna Worth $18,396K

On May 24, 2023 at 13:33:57 ET an unusually large $18,396.00K block of Put contracts in Moderna (MRNA) was sold, with a strike price of $190.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.86 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRNA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.42%, a decrease of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.43% to 286,430K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 223.18. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 62.02% from its latest reported closing price of 137.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,915MM, a decrease of 40.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 46,466K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,787K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 21,434K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company.

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,887K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,927K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,918K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 40.41% over the last quarter.

VWIGX – Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,417K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,770K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

Key filings for this company:

This article originally appeared on Fintel