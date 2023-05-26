Unusual Put Option Trade in Sea Worth $5,979.9K

On May 25, 2023 at 15:24:34 ET an unusually large $5,979.90K block of Put contracts in Sea Ltd – ADR (SE) was bought, with a strike price of $180.00 / share, expiring in 239 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.72th percentile of all recent large trades made in SE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Ltd – ADR. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 1.07%, an increase of 19.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 372,688K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sea Ltd – ADR is 103.57. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 63.90% from its latest reported closing price of 63.19.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Ltd – ADR is 14,267MM, an increase of 13.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 42,005K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,851K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 61.51% over the last quarter.

AEPGX – EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 35,286K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,266K shares, representing an increase of 25.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 21,991K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,254K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 56.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,419K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,461K shares, representing a decrease of 30.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 15,709K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,036K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 51.57% over the last quarter.

Sea Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sea Limited is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. The Company operatse three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

