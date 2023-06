Goldman Sachs Maintains Snowflake Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Snowflake Inc – (NYSE:SNOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snowflake Inc – is 186.38. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of 177.02.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake Inc – is 3,066MM, an increase of 48.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.69%, a decrease of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 240,196K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altimeter Capital Management holds 15,369K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 13,634K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,559K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,528K shares, representing an increase of 32.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 49.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,460K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,271K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 1.51% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 6,576K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,422K shares, representing a decrease of 73.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 36.24% over the last quarter.

Snowflake Inc. is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in San Mateo, California. It was founded in July 2012 and was publicly launched in October 2014 after two years in stealth mode. The company’s name was chosen as a tribute to the founders’ love of winter sports.

