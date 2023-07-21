Wedbush Maintains Activision Blizzard Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Activision Blizzard is 92.77. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.52% from its latest reported closing price of 92.29.

The projected annual revenue for Activision Blizzard is 9,832MM, an increase of 12.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Activision Blizzard. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATVI is 0.69%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 689,572K shares. The put/call ratio of ATVI is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 128,371K shares representing 16.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 49,440K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,717K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 37,909K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,854K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,402K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,618K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,464K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Activision Blizzard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. connects and engages the world through epic entertainment. A member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, Activision Blizzard is a leading interactive entertainment company. It delights hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through franchises including Activision’s Call of Duty® and Crash Bandicoot™, Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, and King’s Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, and Farm Heroes™. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the world.

