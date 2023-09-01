JP Morgan Downgrades Hostess Brands

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Hostess Brands Inc – (NASDAQ:TWNK) from Overweight to Neutral.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.22% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostess Brands Inc – is 29.81. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.22% from its latest reported closing price of 28.06.
The projected annual revenue for Hostess Brands Inc – is 1,461MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostess Brands Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNK is 0.30%, a decrease of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 166,915K shares. The put/call ratio of TWNK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,315K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,753K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.87% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 4,627K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.29% over the last quarter.
VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,162K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,099K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 4.66% over the last quarter.
JATTX – Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,157K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,914K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.18% over the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand’s history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.
