Goldman Sachs Maintains Dollar General Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.06% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is 189.83. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.06% from its latest reported closing price of 138.50.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 41,373MM, an increase of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is a decrease of 149 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.35%, a decrease of 19.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 236,312K shares. The put/call ratio of DG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,088K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,161K shares, representing an increase of 39.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 24.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,788K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808K shares, representing an increase of 55.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 68.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,848K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,742K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,293K shares, representing a decrease of 67.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 1.14% over the last quarter.

ABALX – AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 5,881K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 72.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 183.05% over the last quarter.

Dollar General Background Information

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,979 stores in 46 states as of October 30, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

