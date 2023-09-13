Truist Securities Downgrades Hostess Brands

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Hostess Brands Inc – (NASDAQ:TWNK) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostess Brands Inc – is 29.45. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of 33.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hostess Brands Inc – is 1,461MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostess Brands Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNK is 0.30%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 166,883K shares. The put/call ratio of TWNK is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,315K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,753K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,627K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,162K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,099K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 4.66% over the last quarter.

JATTX – Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,157K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,914K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand’s history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.

This article originally appeared on Fintel