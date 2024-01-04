4 Sizzling Stocks Top Friday’s Wall Street Upgrade and Downgrades

After a blistering 2023 that saw the Nasdaq soar 44% and the S&P 500 up 24%, the new year selling continued on Thursday as the major indices closed mostly lower, with only the Dow Jones Industrials scratching out a tiny gain. The song remains the same as accounts looking to move significant 2023 gains to this year continue to sell shares. The selling, while not at a frantic pace with fourth-quarter earnings starting next week, economic data pouring in, and the Federal Reserve meeting yet again at the end of the month, clarity on rate cuts this year remains the top priority across Wall Street.

Treasury yields were modestly higher across the curve as, once again, some light selling came in on Wednesday. With the issues mentioned above in place and bond traders eyeing increasing geopolitical issues across the globe, the haven government debt could see buying, especially if the two proxy wars heat up. The ten note closed at 4%, while the 2-year paper finished the day at 4.38%. The ongoing inversion could spell trouble later this year.

Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate finished mixed on Thursday, with Brent down 0.84% at $77.59 and WTI closing up 0.18% at $72.33. China demand, currency issues (U.S. dollar strength or weakness), and the potential for the hostilities to expand in the Middle East keep the volatility cauldron burning for the sector. Natural Gas continued its 2024 hot streak, closing at $2.83, up 0.32%.

Gold rebounded Thursday after some start-of-the-year profit-taking as the February contract closed the session at $2,051.60, up 0.08%. Many analysts expect central banks worldwide to continue buying the bullion to protect their sovereign debt and currencies. Bitcoin, which has been on a wild run, closed just higher at $ 44,247.

Here are the top Wall Street Upgrade and Downgrade for January 5, 2024

