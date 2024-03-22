Investing

2024's 10 Most Reliable Cars, According To Research

EV charging station for electric car in concept of green energy and eco power produced from sustainable source to supply to charger station in order to reduce CO2 emission .
Drivers looking to puck up a new car in 2024 have never had so many options. There are SUVs, sedans, trucks, new EV’s hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. The array of new features and technologies can be dizzying, and hard to keep track of. When all of these technologies and platforms come together they can create a wonderful vehicle that performs well, and lasts a long time. When they don’t… the opposite can happen. 

It’s impossible for any one person to track all of the different combinations, reliability scores, and longevity for each vehicle. That’s why I recommend Consumer Reports careful, and thorough research each year before making any vehicle purchase decisions. 

There can some startling insights. The company’s 2023 Auto Reliability Survey revealed that EVS, while great for efficiency, still lag ICE vehicles in terms of reliability. Interesting, hybrids outperform ICE vehicles in this same area. Let’s jump in and see the 10 Most Reliable cars for 2024, according to Consumer Reports research. 

Toyota Highlander Hybrid 

  • Reliability Score: 75
  • Vehicle Type: Hybrid SUV
  • Price: $39,120 – $53,125

Toyota Corolla

  • Reliability Score: 77
  • Vehicle Type: Sedan
  • Price: $22,050 – $28,340

Acura RDX

  • Reliability Score: 80
  • Vehicle Type: SUV
  • Price: $44,350 – $54,150

Toyota RAV4

  • Reliability Score: 80
  • Vehicle Type: SUV
  • Price: $28,675 – $40,030

Subaru Forester

  • Reliability Score: 82
  • Vehicle Type: SUV
  • Price: $27,095 – $37,395

BMW x5

  • Reliability Score: 82
  • Vehicle Type: SUV
  • Price: $65,200 – $122,300

Toyota RAV4 Prime

  • Reliability Score: 84
  • Vehicle Type: SUV
  • Price: $43,690 – $47,560

Toyota Camry

  • Reliability Score: 86
  • Vehicle Type: Sedan
  • Price: $26,420 – $36,845

Toyota Camry Hybrid

  • Reliability Score: 87
  • Vehicle Type: Sedan
  • Price: $26,420 – $36,845

Toyota 4Runner

  • Reliability Score: 87
  • Vehicle Type: SUV
  • Price: $40,705 – $55,170

 

 

