2024's 10 Most Reliable Cars, According To Research

Drivers looking to puck up a new car in 2024 have never had so many options. There are SUVs, sedans, trucks, new EV’s hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. The array of new features and technologies can be dizzying, and hard to keep track of. When all of these technologies and platforms come together they can create a wonderful vehicle that performs well, and lasts a long time. When they don’t… the opposite can happen.

It’s impossible for any one person to track all of the different combinations, reliability scores, and longevity for each vehicle. That’s why I recommend Consumer Reports careful, and thorough research each year before making any vehicle purchase decisions.

There can some startling insights. The company’s 2023 Auto Reliability Survey revealed that EVS, while great for efficiency, still lag ICE vehicles in terms of reliability. Interesting, hybrids outperform ICE vehicles in this same area. Let’s jump in and see the 10 Most Reliable cars for 2024, according to Consumer Reports research.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Reliability Score: 75

Vehicle Type: Hybrid SUV

Price: $39,120 – $53,125

Toyota Corolla

Reliability Score: 77

Vehicle Type: Sedan

Price: $22,050 – $28,340

Acura RDX

Reliability Score: 80

Vehicle Type: SUV

Price: $44,350 – $54,150

Toyota RAV4

Reliability Score: 80

Vehicle Type: SUV

Price: $28,675 – $40,030

Subaru Forester

Reliability Score: 82

Vehicle Type: SUV

Price: $27,095 – $37,395

BMW x5

Reliability Score: 82

Vehicle Type: SUV

Price: $65,200 – $122,300

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Reliability Score: 84

Vehicle Type: SUV

Price: $43,690 – $47,560

Toyota Camry

Reliability Score: 86

Vehicle Type: Sedan

Price: $26,420 – $36,845

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Reliability Score: 87

Vehicle Type: Sedan

Price: $26,420 – $36,845

Toyota 4Runner

Reliability Score: 87

Vehicle Type: SUV

Price: $40,705 – $55,170

