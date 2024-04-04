Is Oil Headed Back to $100 A Barrel Right Now?

Doug McIntyre here.

I am with Lee Jackson, who is our editor for everything that has to do with the economy, the stock market, finance, and even commodities.

Today, we’re going to talk about the price of oil.

For a little context, at the start of this year, oil was about $71.

It just went above $81.

So, you know, it’s not super expensive.

But let’s take a look at some of the circumstances.

If we go back to June 2022, crude hit $100 and gasoline in the United States for gallon irregular hit $5.

Now, the reason for that was geopolitical.

It was not typical, you know, drilling and then China needs more oil.

The invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is a huge oil supplier.

Yes.

Sanctions put on their oil.

So now you’ve got a real question of whether you’ve got a supply problem.

That sort of drifted off.

It never turned out that Russian oil was absolutely critical to oil being at, say, $70.

So now we’re back here, end of March, 2024.

Why are we at $80?

Well, I mean, there’s a lot of reasons for that, but not the least of which is that OPEC has continued to keep huge production cuts in place.

You know, it was like a million barrels per day and they have continued to renew those cuts because they’re not happy.

70 is a, is a, basement for them a basement level for OPEC and then you start to add in last October with the Hamas attack on Israel well then you start to get the Red Sea shut down so shipping that goes through there starts to tie up and at first it really didn’t seem to be pushing prices higher but There’s a good chance that if things continue to escalate and Israel has given no indication they’re going to back down until Hamas is finished, we could continue to see prices go back to the 100.