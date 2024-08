Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 24/7 Wall Street

Since the start of 2020, Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) stock price chart has been straight up and to the right, up 512.66% and currently trading at $810.00.



The company has been around since 1876 and the stock didn’t go public until 1952 but in the last 4 years, Eli Lilly went from a $100 billion market capitalization to $740 billion today, which also makes it a potential stock split stock.

But as investors, we care about the stock price years down the line, what Eli Lilly will do in the next 3 to 5 years and beyond.

That is why 24/7 Wall Street looks at projected revenue and net income to give you our best estimate of future stock prices from 2025 to 2030.

Other “experts” look at past growth rates and assign future stock prices to those past numbers. However, we will walk you through our assumptions and give you the key drivers we see propelling Eli Lilly’s stock in the future.

Eli Lilly’s Recent Stock Success

How did Eli Lilly’ stock price soar so much in the past few years? Lets take a look at the numbers:

Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2016 $80.36 $21.22 $2.74 2017 $77.55 $19.94 ($0.21) 2018 $122.13 $21.49 $3.23 2019 $140.83 $22.32 $8.32 2020 $206.46 $24.54 $6.19 2021 $238.31 $28.32 $5.58 2022 329.07 $28.54 $6.25 2023 $745.91 $34.12 $5.24

*Revenue and Net Income in Billions

Since 2016, Eli Lilly’s revenue grew 60% but income grew by 91%. Typically you wouldn’t expect a company growing at its top line by 7% annually to see a 828% increase in share price, however investor sentiment for the next line of drugs front ran the stock price.

For example, in 2016 Eli Lilly was trading 13 times the trailing 12 months earnings and the market has increased its valuation each year and currently trades at a 125 times earnings multiple.

This raises the valid question, is Eli Lilly overvalued or will future revenues make up for the expensive valuation?

3 Key Drivers of Eli Lilly Stock

Innovated Drug Pipeline : The current drug pipeline is loaded with several very high-potential drugs in development. Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Jardiance in the cardiometabolic category, Taltz in immunology, and Verzenio in oncology are the future of Eli Lilly’s growth. While the aforementioned are the safer bets, the company has a handful of other drugs that could hold blockbuster potential. Strategic Acquisitions : The acquisition of Morphic, with its promising drug candidate MORF-057, is a testament to Lilly’s strategic vision. This drug, if successful in late-stage trials, could become a major success in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Lilly’s focus on acquiring mid-sized companies (13 since 2020) with promising pipelines has bolstered its own research and development efforts, positioning it well for future growth. Operational Efficiency: With a sound balance sheet, Eli Lilly should continue to improve operational efficiency and manage costs to have net income growth rates above revenue growth.

Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current Wall Street consensus 1-year price target of Eli Lilly stock is $898, which is 10.86% higher than today’s price of $810.00.

Of the 26 analysts covering Eli Lilly stock, the current rating is 1.71 or “Outperform” with 1-year price targets as high as $1,100 and as low as $540.00.

24/7 Wall Street sets its 1-year price target at $1,040. Taking a look at the sum of its parts, we see Eli Lilly’s vertices valued as follows:

Endocrinology $735/ share Oncology $122/ Share Cardiovascular $4/ Share Neuroscience $16/ Share Immunology $38/ Share Others and Pipeline $110/ Share Cash $17/ Share

Eli Lilly’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

Valuing Eli Lilly’s stock price for the coming years, we will take a look at expected revenue and net income and give our best estimate of the market value of the company by assigning a price to earnings multiple.

Revenue Net Income EPS 2025 $52.8 $17.29 19.11 2026 $62.5 $22.49 25.03 2027 $70.87 $27.12 30.39 2028 $80.68 $32.2 25.97 2029 $87.99 $36.45 40.58 2030 $96.67 $41.12 46.29

*Revenue and net income reported in billions

Eli Lilly Price Forecast and Prediction for 2025:

Price Target: $1140.00

Upside: 40.74%

We expect Eli Lilly’s P/E ratio in 2025 to be 60 with an EPS of $19.11, resulting in a price target of $1140.00 This prediction is based on strong revenue growth of 18.37% to $52.80 billion and net income expansion to $17.29 billion, continuing the upward trajectory from previous years.

Eli Lilly Price Forecast and Prediction for 2026:

Price Target: $1250

Upside: 54.32%

For 2026, we anticipate a P/E ratio of 50 with an EPS of $25.03, leading to a price target of $1251.50. This reflects significant revenue growth of 18.37% to $62.50 billion and an increase in net income to $22.49 billion, driving higher earnings per share.

Eli Lilly Price Forecast and Prediction for 2027:

Price Target: $1520.00

Upside: 87.65%

In 2027, we project the P/E ratio to remain at 50, with EPS increasing to $30.39. This results in a price target of $1519.50. Continued revenue growth of 13.39% to $70.87 billion and net income expansion to $27.12 billion justifies this substantial increase in stock price.

Eli Lilly Price Forecast and Prediction for 2028:

Price Target: $1300.00

Upside: 60.49%

With an EPS of $25.97 and a P/E ratio of 50 in 2028, we forecast the stock price to be $1298.50. A slight dip in EPS growth is expected, but sustained strong performance in net income to $32.20 billion and revenue growth of 13.84% to $80.68 billion keeps the stock highly valued.

Eli Lilly Price Forecast and Prediction for 2029:

Price Target: $1623.00

Upside: 100.37%

By 2029, we estimate Eli Lilly’s EPS to rise to $40.58, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1623.20. The continuous revenue growth of 9.06% to $87.99 billion and net income expansion to $36.45 billion supports this higher valuation.

Eli Lilly Price Forecast and Prediction for 2030:

Price Target: $1850.00

Upside: 128.40%

By 2030, we estimate Eli Lilly’s EPS to rise to $46.29, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1851.60. The continuous revenue growth of 9.86% to $96.67 billion and net income expansion to $41.12 billion supports this higher valuation.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2025 $1140.00 Upside of 40.74% 2026 $1250.00 Upside of 54.32% 2027 $1520.00 Upside of 87.65% 2028 $1300.00 Upside of 60.49% 2029 $1623.00 Upside of 100.37% 2030 $180.00 Upside of 128.40%

Recent Eli Lilly Stock Updates and News

8/1/2024

Eli Lilly shares are climbing following the company’s announcement regarding their weight loss drug, Zepbound. The drug showed promising results in treating people with heart failure and obesity. Approximately half of people with heart failure suffer from a specific type, referred to as HFpEF. In the United States, many of these people are also overweight.

In the recent SUMMIT phase 3 clinical trial, adverse risks and outcomes were 38% lower in those treated with the Zepbound compared to patients given a placebo. This led to a 3.5% increase in Eli Lilly shares before the market opened this morning.

7/31/2024

DexCom’s stock plummeted by 40% following its earnings report, prompting a JPMorgan analyst to question whether the stock price decline was linked to the increasing sales of GLP-1 medications.

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and other GLP-1 drugs are in short supply as demand for these weight loss treatments continues to surge.

7/30/2024

Amid Viking Therapeautic’s recent weight loss drug success, Eli Lilly is still a top player in the market. JPMorgan predicts the company could increase by 25% from its current price.

7/29/2024

Eli Lilly’s stock is up almost 3% with today’s market open and continues to climb steadily, despite the recent success of Viking Therapeutics’ competing weight loss drug. Investors remain cautious as they await the company’s quarterly earnings report, scheduled for release on August 8th. While analysts debate which biotech company will ultimately dominate the weight loss drug market, it’s clear that Eli Lilly is still a major contender.

7/26/2024

Yesterday, Eli Lilly’s shares dropped 4.5%, which is the lowest we’ve seen since May. However, while Viking Therapeutic’s announcement has caused a significant loss in value this past week ($120 billion), Eli Lilly is still up over 30% year-to-date and up over 70% in the past year.

7/25/2024

Eli Lilly’s stock prices dropped slightly because Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) announced that recent trials of their new weight loss drugs are showing promising results. Viking Therapeutics’ new weight loss drugs could potentially challenge Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro.

7/23/2024

Eli Lilly will announce 2nd quarter earnings on August 8th and analysts are anticipating $2.766 earnings per share which is 31% over last year’s earnings for the same quarter. Revenue is expected to come in at $10 billion, which is a 20% year-over-year gain.

7/22/2024

Eli Lilly announced Chinese approval for its weight loss drug, tirzepatide. This intensifies competition with Novo Nordisk, whose weight loss drug Wegovy was approved in China in June. Both companies are vying for the growing weight-loss market, projected to exceed $100 billion globally by the decade’s end.