Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 24/7 Wall Street

Since the start of 2020, Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) stock price chart has been straight up and to the right, up 614.62% and currently trading at $944.80.



The company has been around since 1876 and the stock didn’t go public until 1952 but in the last 4 years, Eli Lilly went from a $100 billion market capitalization to $740 billion today, which also makes it a potential stock split stock.

However, as investors, we care about the stock price years down the line and what Eli Lilly will do in the next 3 to 5 years and beyond.

That is why 24/7 Wall Street looks at projected revenue and net income to give you our best estimate of future stock prices from 2025 to 2030.

Other “experts” look at past growth rates and assign future stock prices to those past numbers. However, we will walk you through our assumptions and give you the key drivers we see propelling Eli Lilly’s stock in the future.

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Eli Lilly’s Recent Stock Success

How did Eli Lilly’s stock price soar so much in the past few years? Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2016 $80.36 $21.22 $2.74 2017 $77.55 $19.94 ($0.21) 2018 $122.13 $21.49 $3.23 2019 $140.83 $22.32 $8.32 2020 $206.46 $24.54 $6.19 2021 $238.31 $28.32 $5.58 2022 329.07 $28.54 $6.25 2023 $745.91 $34.12 $5.24

*Revenue and Net Income in Billions

Since 2016, Eli Lilly’s revenue grew by 60% but income grew by 91%. Typically you wouldn’t expect a company growing at its top line by 7% annually to see an 828% increase in share price, however, investor sentiment for the next line of drugs front ran the stock price.

For example, in 2016 Eli Lilly was trading 13 times the trailing 12 months earnings and the market has increased its valuation each year and currently trades at a 125 times earnings multiple.

This raises the valid question, is Eli Lilly overvalued or will future revenues make up for the expensive valuation?

3 Key Drivers of Eli Lilly Stock

Innovated Drug Pipeline : The current drug pipeline is loaded with several very high-potential drugs in development. Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Jardiance in the cardiometabolic category, Taltz in immunology, and Verzenio in oncology are the future of Eli Lilly’s growth. While the aforementioned are the safer bets, the company has a handful of other drugs that could hold blockbuster potential. Strategic Acquisitions : The acquisition of Morphic, with its promising drug candidate MORF-057, is a testament to Lilly’s strategic vision. This drug, if successful in late-stage trials, could become a major success in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Lilly’s focus on acquiring mid-sized companies (13 since 2020) with promising pipelines has bolstered its own research and development efforts, positioning it well for future growth. Operational Efficiency: With a sound balance sheet, Eli Lilly should continue to improve operational efficiency and manage costs to have net income growth rates above revenue growth.

pasa / Flickr

Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current Wall Street consensus 1-year price target of Eli Lilly stock is $898, which is 4.95% lower than today’s price of $944.80.

Of the 26 analysts covering Eli Lilly stock, the current rating is 1.71 or “Outperform” with 1-year price targets as high as $1,100 and as low as $540.00.

24/7 Wall Street sets its 1-year price target at $1,040. Taking a look at the sum of its parts, we see Eli Lilly’s vertices valued as follows:

Endocrinology $735/ share Oncology $122/ Share Cardiovascular $4/ Share Neuroscience $16/ Share Immunology $38/ Share Others and Pipeline $110/ Share Cash $17/ Share

Eli Lilly’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

Valuing Eli Lilly’s stock price for the coming years, we will take a look at expected revenue and net income and give our best estimate of the market value of the company by assigning a price-to-earnings multiple.

Revenue Net Income EPS 2025 $52.8 $17.29 19.11 2026 $62.5 $22.49 25.03 2027 $70.87 $27.12 30.39 2028 $80.68 $32.2 25.97 2029 $87.99 $36.45 40.58 2030 $96.67 $41.12 46.29

*Revenue and net income reported in billions

24/7 Wall Street

How Eli Lilly’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

We expect Eli Lilly’s P/E ratio in 2025 to be 60 with an EPS of $19.11, resulting in a price target of $1140.00 This prediction is based on strong revenue growth of 18.37% to $52.80 billion and net income expansion to $17.29 billion, continuing the upward trajectory from previous years.

For 2026, we anticipate a P/E ratio of 50 with an EPS of $25.03, leading to a price target of $1251.50. This reflects significant revenue growth of 18.37% to $62.50 billion and an increase in net income to $22.49 billion, driving higher earnings per share.

Heading into 2027, we project the P/E ratio to remain at 50, with EPS increasing to $30.39. This results in a price target of $1519.50. Continued revenue growth of 13.39% to $70.87 billion and net income expansion to $27.12 billion justifies this substantial increase in stock price.

With an EPS of $25.97 and a P/E ratio of 50 in 2028, we forecast the stock price to be $1298.50. A slight dip in EPS growth is expected, but sustained strong performance in net income to $32.20 billion and revenue growth of 13.84% to $80.68 billion keeps the stock highly valued.

By 2029, we estimate Eli Lilly’s EPS to rise to $40.58, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1623.20. The continuous revenue growth of 9.06% to $87.99 billion and net income expansion to $36.45 billion supports this higher valuation.

Eli Lilly Stocks Price Target for 2030

Price Target: $1850.00

Upside: 95.81%

By 2030, we estimate Eli Lilly’s EPS to rise to $46.29, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1851.60. The continuous revenue growth of 9.86% to $96.67 billion and net income expansion to $41.12 billion supports this higher valuation.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2025 $1140.00 Upside of 20.66% 2026 $1250.00 Upside of 32.30% 2027 $1520.00 Upside of 60.88% 2028 $1300.00 Upside of 37.60% 2029 $1623.00 Upside of 71.78% 2030 $180.00 Upside of 95.81%

Recent Eli Lilly Stock Updates and News

8/29/2024

Eli Lilly is experiencing dozens of unusual options today, indicating mixed sentiments among wealthy investors. While 27% of these trades are bullish, 53% are bearish.

8/28/2024

Eli Lilly announced yesterday that its direct pharmacy, LillyDirect, will now sell its weight loss medication, Zepbound, directly to consumers without requiring insurance. Patients will still need a doctor’s prescription, but can then purchase vials of Zepbound for half the price of the auto-injector pre-filled pens sold in traditional pharmacies. Through LillyDirect, customers can purchase a one-month supply of Zepbound (2.5mg dose) for $399 or a larger one-month supply dose (5mg) for $549.

8/26/2024

While Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s treatment, donanemab, shows promising results, it faces potential rejection by Britain’s National Health Service (NHS). The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is likely to deny its use, following a similar decision for lecanemab. Both drugs have been approved in the U.S., but face hurdles due to high costs, monitoring requirements, and potential side effects.

8/22/2024

Eli Lilly’s dominance in the pharmaceutical market continues, with analysts predicting that it could endure well into the 2030s. By that time, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are expected to control 94% of the market for GLP-1 medications used to treat diabetes and obesity.

8/21/2024

Eli Lilly stock reached an all-time record on Tuesday following the positive results of its tirzepatide clinical trials. The trials showed that tirzepatide significantly reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in overweight patients.

8/20/2024

Eli Lilly announced this morning that its weight-loss drug tirzepatide (sold as Zepbound and Mounjaro) significantly reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 94%. This finding comes from a three-year study on overweight or obese adults who were at risk of developing diabetes. Patients received weekly injections of the drug.

8/19/2024

Eli Lilly has completed its acquisition of Morphic Holding, a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in treatments for illnesses like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The deal, worth $3.2 billion, will aid Eli Lilly in improving the range of treatments for people with IBD.

8/16/2024

Eli Lilly continues its high streak after releasing impressive quarterly earnings. Since the report was released last week, the company’s stock price has increased by over 15%.

8/15/2024

Eli Lilly has opened the Lilly Seaport Innovation Center (LSC) in Boston. This 12-story state-of-the-art research and development houses laboratories, office space, and research facilities dedicated to advancing the company’s work on RNA and DNA-based therapies. The center will also focus on developing drug targets for cardiovascular issues, obesity, and diabetes.

8/14/2024

With the increase in Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug supply, the company has now issued a cease-and-desist order to telehealth companies to stop the promotion of copycat drugs.

8/12/2024

Eli Lilly and Purdue University have announced a new partnership to accelerate the development of new medicines and technologies. Known as the Eli Lilly and Purdue University Research Alliance Center (LPRC), this expanded collaboration will focus on improving each stage of pharmaceutical research.

8/9/2024

Eli Lilly announced its plans yesterday to submit the company’s research and recent clinical trials on how Zepbound affects heart health to the FDA. They have also submitted approval requests for Zepbound as a treatment for Sleep apnea.

8/8/2024

Stock is soaring following Eli Lilly’s second-quarter financial report. The company’s worldwide revenue in the first six months of this year was $11.30 billion — a significant %36 increase compared to the same time last year. Eli Lilly made more money on new products, including Mounjaro and Zepbound. Verzenio’s sales also increased 44% to $1.3 billion. Analysts previously estimated $2.74 earnings per share, but overall Eli Lilly’s adjusted earnings resulted in $3.92 per share.

8/7/2024

Amid its recent success in weight loss and diabetes medications, Eli Lilly is entering a new field: producing nuclear isotopes, which are needed for a new type of cancer treatment. The company invested $10 million into an isotope supplier, Inoetix. Inoetix anticipates that by the end of the year, it will be able to produce around one curie of actinium each week. This will provide enough for approximately 26,000 annual patient treatments.

8/6/2024

All eyes are on Eli Lilly as investors eagerly await the company’s quarterly earnings report, due out Thursday. Analysts predict approximately $10 billion in sales and earnings per share of around $2.70. The company’s future prospects look promising, especially given the anticipated strong performance of its diabetes drug (Mounjaro) and weight loss drug (Zephbound) during the past quarter.

8/5/2024

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s drug shortage database, Eli Lilly’s drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro are now available in all doses in the United States.

Meanwhile, investors are closely watching Eli Lilly as they eagerly await the company’s earnings report this week. Experts predict strong sales and profits for the quarter due to the success of its obesity and diabetes drugs.

8/2/2024

Eli Lilly’s stock price is down today, despite a surge yesterday following the announcement of promising results from the company’s SUMMIT phase 3 clinical trial. Investors remain cautious as they await the company’s second-quarter financial report next week.

Additionally, Eli Lily has reported that the Zepbound shortage is nearing its end. This is positive news for the company, as the FDA declared both Zepbound and Mounjaro in limited supply this past April. As a result, smaller companies began selling cheaper and unapproved off-brand versions of these medications. However, with the Zepbound shortage easing, Eli Lily is poised to regain its market share and profitability over these smaller competitors.

8/1/2024

Eli Lilly shares are climbing following the company’s announcement regarding their weight loss drug, Zepbound. The drug showed promising results in treating people with heart failure and obesity. Approximately half of people with heart failure suffer from a specific type, referred to as HFpEF. In the United States, many of these people are also overweight.

In the recent SUMMIT phase 3 clinical trial, adverse risks and outcomes were 38% lower in those treated with the Zepbound compared to patients given a placebo. This led to a 3.5% increase in Eli Lilly shares before the market opened this morning.

7/31/2024

DexCom’s stock plummeted by 40% following its earnings report, prompting a JPMorgan analyst to question whether the stock price decline was linked to the increasing sales of GLP-1 medications.

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and other GLP-1 drugs are in short supply as demand for these weight loss treatments continues to surge.

7/30/2024

Amid Viking Therapeautic’s recent weight loss drug success, Eli Lilly is still a top player in the market. JPMorgan predicts the company could increase by 25% from its current price.

7/29/2024

Eli Lilly’s stock is up almost 3% with today’s market open and continues to climb steadily, despite the recent success of Viking Therapeutics’ competing weight loss drug. Investors remain cautious as they await the company’s quarterly earnings report, scheduled for release on August 8th. While analysts debate which biotech company will ultimately dominate the weight loss drug market, it’s clear that Eli Lilly is still a major contender.

7/26/2024

Yesterday, Eli Lilly’s shares dropped 4.5%, which is the lowest we’ve seen since May. However, while Viking Therapeutic’s announcement has caused a significant loss in value this past week ($120 billion), Eli Lilly is still up over 30% year-to-date and up over 70% in the past year.

7/25/2024

Eli Lilly’s stock prices dropped slightly because Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) announced that recent trials of their new weight loss drugs are showing promising results. Viking Therapeutics’ new weight loss drugs could potentially challenge Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro.

7/23/2024

Eli Lilly will announce 2nd quarter earnings on August 8th and analysts are anticipating $2.766 earnings per share which is 31% over last year’s earnings for the same quarter. Revenue is expected to come in at $10 billion, which is a 20% year-over-year gain.

7/22/2024

Eli Lilly announced Chinese approval for its weight loss drug, tirzepatide. This intensifies competition with Novo Nordisk, whose weight loss drug Wegovy was approved in China in June. Both companies are vying for the growing weight-loss market, projected to exceed $100 billion globally by the decade’s end.