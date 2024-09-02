SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 247 Wall Street

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) made its public debut on June 1, 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Social Capital Hedsophia Holding Corp. V, led by Chamath Palihapitiya. Before the merger, the company was originally known as Social Finance, which started as a student loan financing firm before expanding into loans, and mortgage products among other finance products.

After the SPAC acquisition, SoFi was equipped with substantial capital to enhance its technology stack to better scale its 2020 acquisition of Galileo. The Galileo platform was developed to deploy a wide range of financial services quickly, giving SoFi the tools to take numerous financial products to a mass market.

SoFi IPO’d at $10 per share and quickly jumped 150%, but the stock has been lackluster since, now trading at $7.99 per share, down 69.01%.

However, investors only care about what happens from this point on, particularly over the next 1, 3, and 5 years and beyond. Let’s crunch the numbers and give you our best guess on SoFi’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball and even the Wall Street “experts” are often wrong more than they are right in predicting future stock prices. But we give you our revenue and earnings projections as our peer-to-peer valuation.

SoFi Technologies is a premier online financial solutions platform targeting a more affluent demographic.

24/7 Wall Street projects a 119.77% upside on the stock through the end of the decade.

SoFi Financials’ Recent Stock Record

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenue and profits (net income) from IPO.

Share Price Revenue Net Income 2021 $12.50 $977.3 ($483.9) 2022 $15.81 $1,519.2 ($320.4) 2023 $4.62 $2,067.8 ($300.7) 2024 LTM $8.22 $2,343.5 ($113.3)

*Revenue and Net Income in millions

In the last 4 years, SoFi has more than doubled revenue but that top-line growth also carried a jump in total operating costs, particularly the $720 million in sales and marketing expense in 2023. However, the increases in operating costs is money well spent with in-house technology improvements and member-generating marketing spending.

SoFi is close to hitting an inflection point in profitability and has done a stellar job of expanding revenue and improving earnings per share (EPS).

As SoFi’s revenue grows, it becomes more profitable, meaning its costs per customer decrease. This scalability is important because it indicates that as the company grows, it will become even more profitable. Given that the industry is growing and SoFi is outperforming its peers, there’s strong optimism that SoFi’s earnings per share will continue to rise.

Key Drivers of SoFi’s Stock Performance

Expansion Financial Services: SoFi’s ambition to become a one-stop shop for financial services will likely drive future growth. The company plans to continue expanding its product lineup, including new lending products, investment options, and insurance services, which will cater to a broader range of financial needs. Bank Charter and Deposit Base Expansion: Obtaining a national banking charter allows SoFi to use its growing deposit base to fund lending operations more efficiently. This access to lower-cost funds is expected to drive net interest income growth, enhancing profitability as SoFi scales its banking operations. Cross-Selling and Customer Retention: SoFi’s strategy of cross-selling its wide array of financial products aims to increase the average number of products per customer. This integrated approach is expected to improve customer retention and lifetime value, thereby boosting overall revenue and profitability.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock 1-Year Price Prediction

The Wall Street consensus 1-year price target for SoFi Technologies is $8.73, which is a 9.26% upside over today’s stock price. Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, the stock is a consensus “Hold” with a 2.88 rating. (1 being a “Strong Buy” and 5 a “Strong Sell”).

SoFi’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

Year Est. Revenue ($B) Est. Net Income ($B) Est. EPS Normalized Price to Sales Multiple Est. Market Cap ($B) 2024 $2.47 $0.164 $0.08 3.5 $8.64 2025 $2.84 $0.32 $0.21 3.5 $9.94 2026 $3.45 $0.584 $0.43 3.5 $12.08 2027 $3.79 $0.707 $0.62 3.5 $13.27 2028 $4.33 $0.902 $0.83 3.5 $15.16 2029 $4.84 $1.096 $1.02 3.5 $16.94 2030 $5.34 $1.279 $1.10 3.5 $18.69

24/7 Wall Street compared other fintech/ lenders when deciding on our price-to-sales valuation of 3.5 times for the entire time frame of our analysis. Included in the analysis were Block (NYSE:SQ), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), LendingClub (NYSE: LC), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) which gives us a blending valuation of around 3.3 times sales.

How SoFi Technologies’ Next 5 Years Could Play Out

We expect to see revenue growth of 15.3% and EPS of $0.21 for the year. We expect the stock to still trade at a similar multiple next year, putting our estimate for the stock price for SoFi at $9.33 in 2025, which is 16.77% higher than the stock is trading today.

Going into 2026, we estimate the price to be $11.35, with revenue growth coming in at 14.2% year-over-year. With an EPS of $0.43, this would represent a 42.05% gain over today’s share price of $7.99.

Heading into 2027, we expect the stock price increase not to be as pronounced, with earnings estimates of $0.62 per share. The stock price target for the year is $12.46. That is a 9.81% increase from the previous year, but still up 55.94% from today’s stock price.

When predicting more than 3 years out, we expect SoFi to remain growing its top line at 12% and be more efficient, with an EPS of $0.83 suggesting a stock price estimate at $14.23 or a gain of 78.10% over the current stock price.

We expect SoFi to continue its growth and generate $1.02 per share of earnings. With a price-to-earnings multiple of 15, the stock price in 2029 is estimated at $15.9, or a gain of 99.00% over today’s price.

SoFi Technologies Stock Price Target for 2030

We estimate SoFi’s stock price to be $17.56 per share with a 10% year-over-year revenue growth. Our estimated stock price will be 119.77% higher than the current stock price of $7.99.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2024 $8.11 Upside of 1.00% 2025 $9.33 Upside of 16.19% 2026 $11.35 Upside of 41.34% 2027 $12.46 Upside of 55.17% 2028 $14.23 Upside of 77.21% 2029 $15.90 Upside of 98.01% 2030 $17.56 Upside of 118.68%

Recent SoFi Stock Updates and News

8/30/2024

SoFi is poised to benefit from the Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate cut expected on September 18th. Lower interest rates typically lead to increased lending activity, which is good for companies like SoFi that operate in the financial services sector.

8/29/2024

The student loan forgiveness plan was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, leading to a boost in SoFi shares. The company will continue earning revenue from student loan servicing.

8/9/2024

SoFi added 643,000 new members in Q2, bringing the total to 8.8 million, up 41% year-over-year. Product growth also saw a significant increase, with 946,000 new products added, totaling 12.8 million, a 43% year-over-year increase.