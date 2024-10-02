NIO (NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 24/7 Wall Street

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is one of the hottest EV car companies in the world and a top 10 largest in the world (3rd largest in China). NIO stock made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on September 12th, 2018, at $6.26 per share.

Within 3 years of trading, NIO stock hit an all-time high of $62.84 in February 2021 before plummeting 88.81% to today’s price of $7.03 per share.

While the share price run-up in early 2020 was purely a momentum push, NIO brand in the EV market was not tarnished. In fact, the car company is still seen as a premium EV player and one of the first companies to address range anxiety issues by creating battery swap technology as a supplement to charging.

24/7 Wall Street aims to provide readers with our assumptions about the stock’s prospects going forward, what growth we see in NIO stock for the next several years, and what our best estimates are for NIO’s stock price each year through 2030.

Key Points in this Article:

NIO is the 3rd largest EV company in China

NIO is the first EV to pioneer swappable battery packs.

Recent NIO Stock Updates and news

10/1/2024

NIO is joining forces with Monolith, a British AI company. Together, they will use NIO’s battery swap service in Europe to test and improve electric car batteries. The partnership is also working on getting the necessary approvals to do this in China as well.

9/30/2024

NIO’s stock price is rising this morning due to a recent news report detailing a $1.9 billion investment in the company. NIO will receive the funding in two installments by the end of 2024.

9/27/2024

NIO’s stock price has grown immensely this week, with shares rising around 24% following the announcement of China’s plan to accelerate economic growth. The trading volume for NIO’s shares has increased again today, surpassing the average daily volume.

9/26/2024

NIO’s stock price rose by 2.3% today following a bullish note from a JPMorgan analyst. The highest price it reached was $6.19, with about 65 million shares traded (23% more than usual).

9/25/2024

NIO founder William Li criticized the European Union and the United States for proposing tariffs on electric cars. Li argues that these tariffs are unfair and will hinder the global transition to electric vehicles, which is essential for combating climate change.

9/24/2024

NIO’s stock price rose by 7.5% today, trading as high as $5.89. It previously closed at $5.32.

9/23/2024

As of today, NIO has reached 4,000 charging stations in China. NIO currently has 2,527 battery swap stations in China and over 50 in its five European markets.

9/19/2024

NIO officially launched its new electric SUV, the Onvo L60, in China. This marks the debut of NIO’s new mass-market brand, Onvo, and positions the L60 as a direct competitor to Tesla’s Model Y. Starting at just $21,200 (149,900 yuan), the L60 is significantly cheaper than its pre-sale price.

9/17/2024

NIO closed at $5.30 in the latest session, which was -2.70% compared to its previous closing price of $5.55.

9/16/2024

NIO is continuing its European expansion by introducing its flagship sedan, the ET7, to the streets of Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company has partnered with Blueplates, an online platform for taxi drivers, to provide the ET7 to taxi drivers and chauffeurs. This partnership will allow these drivers access to NIO’s battery-swapping technology throughout the Netherlands.

NIO Stock Early Stage Growth

The following is a table of NIO’s revenues, operating income, and share price for the first few years as a public company.

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2018.

Share Price

(End of Year) Revenues (CNY) Operating Income 2018 $5.39 4,951.2 (9,595.6) 2019 $3.45 7,824.9 (11,079.2) 2020 $40.00 16,257.9 (4,607.6) 2021 $16.70 36,136.4 (4,496.3) 2022 $7.87 49,268.6 (15,640.7) 2023 $4.71 55,617.9 (22,655.2)

Revenue and operating income in Billion CNY (1CNY=.14 USD)

Now let’s take a look at Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) the first few years it was a publicly traded company (here is Rivian’s stock price forecast):

Share Price

(End of Year) Revenues Operating Income 2021 $50.24 $55.0 ($4,220.0) 2022 $19.30 $1,658.0 ($6,856.0) 2023 $10.70 $4,434.0 ($5,739.0) TTM $15.35 $4,997.0 (5,790.0)

The revenue growth for both firms is similar but Rivian’s operating loss is more than double the yearly operating loss of NIO.

NIO formerly contracted its manufacturing to Jianghuai Automobile Group, paying a fee for each vehicle produced in addition to fixed cost. They have since acquired the factory from JAC. This agreement is beneficial for a young start-up in a very capital-intensive market. However, when scale is reached, the variable cost model has its downsides.

3 Key Drivers of NIO’s Stock Performance

Product Portfolio Expansion and Growing Market Share New Model Launches : Similar to Tesla, NIO started off with a higher-end roadster and used the higher-end models to re-invest into more affordable, mass-market vehicles. NIO aims to push further into price-conscious markets while also adding options for its more premium customers. Add-On Services: With NIO’s battery swap technology, the company plans to roll out an innovative battery-as-a-service solution for its customer base. The company plans on building over 4,000 swap stations worldwide by the end of 2025.

Increased Vehicle Deliveries and Market Penetration Growing NEV Adoption : The market for new market vehicles (NEVs) is on the rise in China. NIO expects vehicle deliveries in 2025 to double the output from 2023 (roughly 165,000 units). This still only makes up about 2% of the Chinese NEV market and gives NIO plenty of roadway to grab market share for years to come. International Expansion : NIO’s strategy includes expanding its market presence outside China. The company built its first overseas battery-swap station in Hungary in 2022 and has several service centers and NIO accessory businesses throughout Europe.

Advancements in Technology and Customer Experience Battery and Charging Solutions : NIO’s advancements in battery technology and charging solutions aim to alleviate range anxiety among consumers and help lower the overall cost of the vehicle by 15% to 30%. Focus on Younger Consumers : NIO’s leadership in EV technology will provide brand equity to younger generations of drivers who value enhanced technology packages.



NIO Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue Shares Outstanding P/S Est. 2025 97,052 2,050 mm 1x 2026 114,172 2,050 mm 1x 2027 134,643 2,050 mm 1.5x 2028 257,634 2,050 mm 1.5x 2029 176,533 2,050 mm 1.5x 2030 189,548 2,050 mm 2x

Revenue in CYN millions

Compared to Rivian and Tesla, NIO’s price-to-sales valuation will be moderately discounted. While NIO is in solid financial standing and has a premium brand image, it’s still uncertain how much competition the company will face in China and expanding overseas. The company is already spending a quarter of revenues on R&D and if NIO can’t capitalize on this spend, the stock price will be sluggish compared to North American EV manufacturers.

NIO Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

How NIO’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

Wall Street analysts have NIO’s stock price over the next year to be $6.94 which gives the stock a -1.28% upside over today’s price of $7.03. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus recommendation is a 2.07 ‘Outperform’ Score.

We expect to see revenue growth of 60% for 2025, with a price-to-sales multiple of 1x, which puts our price target at $6.63, an upside of -5.69%.

Going into 2026, we estimate the price to be $7.80, with another strong 50%+ revenue bump. However, with EBITDA still well in the negative, we see the market not rewarding the stock as much and giving it a lower valuation multiple, resulting in an upside of 10.95%.

Heading into 2027, we expect the stock price increase to leap forward to $13.80 with another strong 50%+ revenue growth year-over-year. That is a 97% year-over-year gain and up 96.30% from today’s stock price.

When predicting more than 3 years out, we expect NIO’s P/S ratio in 2028 to be 1.5x and top-line growth of 50%. In 2028, we have NIO’s revenue coming in around $36 billion, suggesting a stock price estimate at $26.39 or a gain of 275.39% over the current stock price.

24/7 Wall Street expects NIO’s stock to continue its revenue growth and to generate $25 billion in revenue. The stock price in 2029 is estimated at $18.08, or a gain of 157.18% over today’s price.

NIO Stocks Price Target for 2030

We estimate NIO’s stock price to be $25.89 per share. Our estimated stock price will be 268.28% higher than the current stock price.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2024 $6.94 Upside of -1.28% 2025 $6.63 Upside of -5.69% 2026 $7.80 Upside of 10.95% 2027 $13.80 Upside of 96.30% 2028 $26.39 Upside of 275.39% 2029 $18.08 Upside of 157.18% 2030 $25.89 Upside of 268.28%

