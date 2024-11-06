Microsoft (MSFT) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 24/7 Wall Street

Everyone knows Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and its best-known products, including the Windows operating system and Microsoft 365 suite of productivity apps, but its growing cloud computing platform, Azure, is the future of the company.

Microsoft stock has been a millionaire maker for decades, with a stock split-adjusted IPO price of $0.14, which means at today’s stock price of $412.05, the stock is up 423384.07%. That would have turned a $1000 investment at Microsoft’s IPO into $4.23 million today.

As one of the most valuable companies in the world, the only thing investors focus on is what the stock will do over the coming years. Wall Street analysts only go as far as 1 year out when giving a stock prediction. But long-term investors want to know where Microsoft might be several years down the road.

24/7 Wall Street aims to give you our assumptions on the stock and provide our insights around the numbers coming from Microsoft and which markets the company is operating in that are most exciting to us.

Key Points in this Article:

Key growth drivers: Azure cloud services, productivity software, and LinkedIn dominate Microsoft’s future potential.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision boosts its gaming segment, enhancing its competitive edge in the personal computing market.

Recent Microsoft Stock Updates and News

11/5/2024

Microsft is set to invest nearly $10 billion in AI cloud provider CoreWeave over the next decade. The company recently signed a deal with CoreWeave to use its data centers for AI model training. However, Microsoft will continue to compete with CoreWeave through its Azure cloud business.

11/4/2024

Microsoft has purchased a large piece of land in North Carolina. The company acquired the 1,350-acre Person County Mega Park last week for $26.85 million. Microsoft hasn’t revealed specific plans for the plot.

10/31/2024

Microsoft released its quarterly earnings report, which showed a 16% increase in sales, reaching $65.6, and an 11% rise in profit to $24.7 billion ($3.30 per share), exceeding Wall Street expectations.

10/29/2024

Microsoft has made several accusations against Google, claiming that Google is trying to discredit Microsoft’s cloud business, Azure. Google has also filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft.

10/28/2024

Microsoft will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday after the market closes. Analysts predict a 14% year-over-year surge in revenue, reaching $64.65 billion. Net income is projected to increase to $23.2 billion ($3.11 per share), up from the previous year’s $22.29 billion ($2.99 per share).

10/25/2024

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella received quite a pay raise for the 2024 fiscal year, earning $79.1 million compared to the previous year’s $48.5 million. However, Nadella requested a reduction due to a series of cyberattacks.

10/24/2024

Microsoft is facing increasing turnover among women, Black, and Latinx employees, even as the company tries to make its workforce more diverse. The company released its diversity and inclusion report this week, which showed that women made up 32.7% of employees who left the company in the past year, an increase from 32% in 2023. In the U.S., Black employees accounted for 10% of those who left (up from 8.7%), and Latinx employees accounted for 9.8% (up from 8%).

10/23/2024

Microsoft will be implementing “AI employees” next month. These software agents are designed to assist with tasks such as customer service and supply chain management.

10/21/2024

As part of Microsoft’s efforts to stay competitive in the AI market, the company’s Copilot Studio will allow businesses to build custom AI assistants called “copilots”.

10/18/2024

The partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI is facing challenges recently. OpenAi has requested more funding and resources, while Microsoft has hired executives from a competing AI company. In addition, there are uncertainties about Microsoft’s ownership stake in a potential for-profit version of OpenAI.

10/17/2024

The CEO of Salesforce, Marc Benioff, openly criticized Microsoft’s Copilot AI, suggesting that it is not up to par and will be a disappointment to consumers.

lcva2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft’s 10-Year Market Smashing Results

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2018.

Share Price Revenues Net Income 2014 $46.16 $86.83 $22.07 2015 $46.70 $93.58 $12.19 2016 $56.21 $91.15 $20.54 2017 $72.26 $96.57 $25.49 2018 $108.04 $110.36 $16.57 2019 $138.06 $125.84 $39.24 2020 $205.01 $143.02 $44.28 2021 $286.50 $168.09 $61.27 2022 $276.41 $198.27 $72.74 2023 $330.72 $211.92 $72.36 TTM $465.39 $279.99 $86.18

Revenue and net income in $billions

In the last decade, Microsoft’s revenue grew 222% while its net income went from $22.07 billion to over $86 billion (in the trailing 12 months). A big driver of profits over the past decade was Microsoft’s Intelligence cloud business, which grew 18% annually and drove operating profits of $37.88 billion in 2023 from $8.44 billion in 2014.

As Microsoft looks to the second of the decade, a few key areas will determine its performance.

Koto Amatsukami / Shutterstock.com

Key Drivers of Microsoft’s Stock Performance

Productivity and Business Processes: Microsoft’s Office and Dynamics 365 solutions and its LinkedIn products currently make up around one-third of the company’s revenue. Office in particular holds a near monopoly in office productivity software and most 3rd party applications have embeds, making switching costs high for this business line. LinkedIn also does not have a solid competitor in the professional networking space. High growth rates in this segment, but Microsoft has the advantage of controlling its price on its high market share products. Intelligence Cloud: Microsoft’s Azure, OpenAI, GitHub, and SQL, among other cloud businesses, make up close to half of the company’s revenue. But the crown jewel is Azure which only makes up close to 30% of Microsoft’s revenue and grew 30% over the past year alone. The future of Microsoft will depend on Azure and its competition with Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS will determine which company will dominate the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and reward shareholders handsomely in the process. Personal Computing: Windows, gaming, search, and devices are currently 25% of Microsoft’s business and this segment is the most open to competitors eroding market share. Outside of Windows, which has a solidified market share (and is not likely to dwindle), Microsoft search and devices will be facing a steep uphill battle over the coming years. Its acquisition of Activision is a positive for its gaming line but personal computing will play an ancillary part in Microsoft’s future.

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus 1-year price target for Microsoft stock is $500.00, which is a 21.34% upside from today’s stock price of $412.05. Of all the analysts covering Microsoft, the stock is a consensus buy, with a 1.39 “Buy” rating.

24/7 Wall Street’s 12-month forecast projects Microsoft’s stock price to be $495. We see Azure continuing its 20+% growth and earnings per share coming in right at $11.80.

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue Net Income EPS 2024 $244.97 $88.93 $13.32 2025 $278.00 $99.25 $15.67 2026 $321.63 $115.65 $18.10 2027 $370.79 $136.81 $20.40 2028 $416.08 $151.87 $22.62 2029 $453.39 $166.56 $25.45 2030 $503.13 $181.71 $28.70

Revenue and net income in $billions

Microsoft Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

24/7 Wall Street

How Microsoft’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

We expect to see revenue growth of just over 8% and EPS of $15.67 for 2025. We expect the stock to still trade at a similar multiple next year, putting our estimate for the stock price for Microsoft at $548.00 in 2025, which is 32.99% higher than the stock is trading today.

Going into 2026, we estimate the price to be $633.00, with small revenue gains but margins expanding and an EPS of $18.10. We expect to see Microsoft’s P/E ratio steep down slowly each year through 2030. The stock price estimate would represent a 53.62% gain over today’s share price of $412.05.

Heading into 2027, we expect the stock price increase not to be as pronounced and earnings estimates of $20.40 per share, the stock price target for the year is $652.00. That is a 3% year-over-year gain from the previous year, but still up 58.23% from today’s stock price.

When predicting more than 3 years out, we expect Microsoft’s P/E ratio to drop to 30x in 2028 but grow its top line 14%. In 2028, we have Microsoft’s revenue coming in around $420 billion and an EPS of $22.62 suggesting a stock price estimate at $678.00 or a gain of 64.54% over the current stock price.

24/7 Wall Street expects Microsoft to continue its 10% revenue growth again and to generate $12.30 per share of earnings. With a price to earnings multiple of 35, the stock price in 2029 is estimated at $687.00, or a gain of 66.73% over today’s price.

Microsoft Stocks Price Target for 2030

We estimate Microsoft’s stock price to be $717.00 per share with a sub-10% year-over-year revenue growth. Our estimated stock price will be 74.01% higher than the current stock price of $412.05.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2024 $495.00 Upside of 20.13% 2025 $548.00 Upside of 32.99% 2026 $633.00 Upside of 53.62% 2027 $652.00 Upside of 58.23% 2028 $678.00 Upside of 64.54% 2029 $687.00 Upside of 66.73% 2030 $717.00 Upside of 74.01%

