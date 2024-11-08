NIO (NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 24/7 Wall Street

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is one of the hottest EV car companies in the world and a top 10 largest in the world (3rd largest in China). NIO stock made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on September 12th, 2018, at $6.26 per share.

Within 3 years of trading, NIO stock hit an all-time high of $62.84 in February 2021 before plummeting 91.47% to today’s price of $5.36 per share.

While the share price run-up in early 2020 was purely a momentum push, NIO brand in the EV market was not tarnished. In fact, the car company is still seen as a premium EV player and one of the first companies to address range anxiety issues by creating battery swap technology as a supplement to charging.

24/7 Wall Street aims to provide readers with our assumptions about the stock’s prospects going forward, what growth we see in NIO stock for the next several years, and what our best estimates are for NIO’s stock price each year through 2030.

Key Points in this Article:

NIO is the 3rd largest EV company in China

NIO is the first EV to pioneer swappable battery packs.

If you’re looking for a megatrend with massive potential, make sure to grab a complimentary copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. The report includes a complete industry map of AI investments that includes many small caps.

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Recent NIO Stock Updates and news

11/7/2024

As part of its first market outside of China, NIO opened the 20th battery swap station in Norway today, located in Trondheim. NIO now has 58 stations in Europe.

11/5/2024

NIO’s share price climbed 3.3% today. The stock traded in a range of $5.14 to $5.38. While there was a decline of 73% in trading volume compared to the average daily volume, the stock’s upward momentum suggests potential investor interest.

11/4/2024

NIO is planning to unveil its first hybrid model, Firefly, in December 2024. This hybrid will be an electric vehicle with a range extender (EREV) and will be exclusively sold in international markets like North Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

11/1/2024

NIO delivered 20,976 vehicles in October, a 30.5% increase compared to the same period last year. The NIO brand delivered 16,657 vehicles and its sub-brand Onvo delivered 4,319 vehicles.

10/31/2024

NIO’s stock price decreased 4.67% today down to $5.10.

10/29/2024

NIO’s stock price jumped by over 11% yesterday. This was fueled by an analyst upgrade and positive sentiment surrounding its new mass-market vehicle brand.

10/28/2024

Analysts from Macquarie have upgraded their predictions for NIO’s stock to “Outperform” with a price target of $6.60, leading to a rise in the stock’s share price today.

10/25/2024

NIO is releasing a new model under its EV brand, Onvo, following the recent debut of the Onvo L60 last month. This second model is expected to be released by the end of the first quarter in 2025.

10/24/2024

NIO’s share price fell today by 3.9%, trading as low as $4.98.

10/23/2024

NIO is expanding its network of battery swap stations in central China. The company has partnered with Wuhan Shouyi to build 100 new stations in Hubei province, which will offer both battery swapping and charging services.

NIO Stock Early Stage Growth

The following is a table of NIO’s revenues, operating income, and share price for the first few years as a public company.

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2018.

Share Price

(End of Year) Revenues (CNY) Operating Income 2018 $5.39 4,951.2 (9,595.6) 2019 $3.45 7,824.9 (11,079.2) 2020 $40.00 16,257.9 (4,607.6) 2021 $16.70 36,136.4 (4,496.3) 2022 $7.87 49,268.6 (15,640.7) 2023 $4.71 55,617.9 (22,655.2)

Revenue and operating income in Billion CNY (1CNY=.14 USD)

Now let’s take a look at Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) the first few years it was a publicly traded company (here is Rivian’s stock price forecast):

Share Price

(End of Year) Revenues Operating Income 2021 $50.24 $55.0 ($4,220.0) 2022 $19.30 $1,658.0 ($6,856.0) 2023 $10.70 $4,434.0 ($5,739.0) TTM $15.35 $4,997.0 (5,790.0)

The revenue growth for both firms is similar but Rivian’s operating loss is more than double the yearly operating loss of NIO.

NIO formerly contracted its manufacturing to Jianghuai Automobile Group, paying a fee for each vehicle produced in addition to fixed cost. They have since acquired the factory from JAC. This agreement is beneficial for a young start-up in a very capital-intensive market. However, when scale is reached, the variable cost model has its downsides.

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

3 Key Drivers of NIO’s Stock Performance

Product Portfolio Expansion and Growing Market Share New Model Launches : Similar to Tesla, NIO started off with a higher-end roadster and used the higher-end models to re-invest into more affordable, mass-market vehicles. NIO aims to push further into price-conscious markets while also adding options for its more premium customers. Add-On Services: With NIO’s battery swap technology, the company plans to roll out an innovative battery-as-a-service solution for its customer base. The company plans on building over 4,000 swap stations worldwide by the end of 2025.

Increased Vehicle Deliveries and Market Penetration Growing NEV Adoption : The market for new market vehicles (NEVs) is on the rise in China. NIO expects vehicle deliveries in 2025 to double the output from 2023 (roughly 165,000 units). This still only makes up about 2% of the Chinese NEV market and gives NIO plenty of roadway to grab market share for years to come. International Expansion : NIO’s strategy includes expanding its market presence outside China. The company built its first overseas battery-swap station in Hungary in 2022 and has several service centers and NIO accessory businesses throughout Europe.

Advancements in Technology and Customer Experience Battery and Charging Solutions : NIO’s advancements in battery technology and charging solutions aim to alleviate range anxiety among consumers and help lower the overall cost of the vehicle by 15% to 30%. Focus on Younger Consumers : NIO’s leadership in EV technology will provide brand equity to younger generations of drivers who value enhanced technology packages.



NIO Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue Shares Outstanding P/S Est. 2025 97,052 2,050 mm 1x 2026 114,172 2,050 mm 1x 2027 134,643 2,050 mm 1.5x 2028 257,634 2,050 mm 1.5x 2029 176,533 2,050 mm 1.5x 2030 189,548 2,050 mm 2x

Revenue in CYN millions

Compared to Rivian and Tesla, NIO’s price-to-sales valuation will be moderately discounted. While NIO is in solid financial standing and has a premium brand image, it’s still uncertain how much competition the company will face in China and expanding overseas. The company is already spending a quarter of revenues on R&D and if NIO can’t capitalize on this spend, the stock price will be sluggish compared to North American EV manufacturers.

NIO Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

24/7 Wall Street

How NIO’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

Wall Street analysts have NIO’s stock price over the next year to be $6.94 which gives the stock a 29.48% upside over today’s price of $5.36. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus recommendation is a 2.07 ‘Outperform’ Score.

We expect to see a revenue growth of 60% for 2025, with a price-to-sales multiple of 1x, which puts our price target at $6.63, an upside of 23.69%.

Going into 2026, we estimate the price to be $7.80, with another strong 50%+ revenue bump. However, with EBITDA still well in the negative, we see the market not rewarding the stock as much and giving it a lower valuation multiple, resulting in an upside of 45.52%.

Heading into 2027, we expect the stock price increase to leap forward to $13.80 with another strong 50%+ revenue growth year-over-year. That is a 97% year-over-year gain and up 157.46% from today’s stock price.

When predicting more than 3 years out, we expect NIO’s P/S ratio in 2028 to be 1.5x and top-line growth of 50%. In 2028, we have NIO’s revenue coming in around $36 billion, suggesting a stock price estimate at $26.39 or a gain of 392.35% over the current stock price.

24/7 Wall Street expects NIO’s stock to continue its revenue growth and to generate $25 billion in revenue. The stock price in 2029 is estimated at $18.08, or a gain of 237.31% over today’s price.

NIO Stocks Price Target for 2030

We estimate NIO’s stock price to be $25.89 per share. Our estimated stock price will be 383.02% higher than the current stock price.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2024 $6.94 Upside of 29.48% 2025 $6.63 Upside of 23.69% 2026 $7.80 Upside of 45.52% 2027 $13.80 Upside of 157.46% 2028 $26.39 Upside of 392.35% 2029 $18.08 Upside of 237.31% 2030 $25.89 Upside of 383.02%

Jenoche / Shutterstock.com

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.