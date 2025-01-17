Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 24/7 Wall Street

Since the start of 2020, Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) stock price chart has been straight up and to the right, up 472.57% and currently trading at $756.99.



The company has been around since 1876 and the stock didn’t go public until 1952 but in the last 4 years, Eli Lilly went from a $100 billion market capitalization to $740 billion today, which also makes it a potential stock split stock.

However, as investors, we care about the stock price years down the line and what Eli Lilly will do in the next 3 to 5 years and beyond.

That is why 24/7 Wall Street looks at projected revenue and net income to give you our best estimate of future stock prices from 2025 to 2030.

Other “experts” look at past growth rates and assign future stock prices to those past numbers. However, we will walk you through our assumptions and give you the key drivers we see propelling Eli Lilly’s stock in the future.

Recent Eli Lilly Stock Updates and News

1/15/2025

Eli Lilly lowered its sales expectations for its weight-loss drug, Zepbound. This is the second time Zepbound’s sales have fallen short of market predictions since its launch late last year. Following this announcement, Eli Lilly’s stock price plummeted, experiencing one of its biggest daily declines in recent years.

1/14/2025

Eli Lilly’s CEO David Ricks reported that the company’s experimental weight loss drug, orforglipron, is anticipated to receive regulatory approval as early as the beginning of next year.

1/13/2025

Eli Lilly is urging the U.S. government to halt ongoing negotiations regarding prescription drug prices. CEO David Ricks argues that the Inflation Reduction Act needs to be revised before further price cuts can be implemented. The government has been preparing to expand its drug price negotiation program with the aim to lower prescription drug costs for Americans.

1/10/2025

Eli Lilly is close to acquiring Scorpion Therapeutics, a biotech company specializing in cancer treatments. The initial payment is expected to be around $1 billion, with an additional $1.5 billion that could be paid later if Scorpion achieves specific research milestones.

1/8/2025

Truist Securities has reiterated its “Buy” rating on Eli Lilly’s stock with a $1,029 price target. They are closely monitoring the performance of the company’s obesity drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, particularly in the cardiometabolic area.

1/7/2025

Eli Lilly’s stock saw a positive day, up 1.3%. Trading activity was notably strong in call options, with 11,152 contracts traded. Eli Lilly’s next earnings report is anticipated on February 6th, which may be a contributing factor to the increased market activity and volatility.

1/6/2025

Peptide drugs like Mounjaro and Zepbound currently require injections, but the biotech sector is actively exploring methods to deliver these drugs orally in a pill form. Eli Lilly is investing in Orbis Medicine’s €90 million Series A funding round, announced just today. While Orbis hasn’t specified which disease its drug research will target, much of the company’s focus revolves around areas already proven successful with injectable biologic drugs.

1/3/2025

Eli Lilly has officially entered the legal battle between the Outsourcing Facilities Association (OFA) and FarmaKeio Custom Compounding against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As anticipated by many, the company has filed a motion to become a defendant in the case.

12/30/2024

Eli Lilly saw a decline of 1.4% in its share price today, trading as low as $771.00. Trading volume was much lower than average, with 444,906 shares traded (an 86% decrease from the average session volume).

12/27/2024

Elon Musk has publically favored Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug, Mounjaro, over Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic. Musk claims Mounjaro has fewer side effects and is more effective. This endorsement comes shortly after Musk made a lighthearted reference to Ozempic in a humorous social media post dressed as Santa Claus.

Eli Lilly’s Recent Stock Success

How did Eli Lilly’s stock price soar so much in the past few years? Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2016 $80.36 $21.22 $2.74 2017 $77.55 $19.94 ($0.21) 2018 $122.13 $21.49 $3.23 2019 $140.83 $22.32 $8.32 2020 $206.46 $24.54 $6.19 2021 $238.31 $28.32 $5.58 2022 329.07 $28.54 $6.25 2023 $745.91 $34.12 $5.24

*Revenue and Net Income in Billions

Since 2016, Eli Lilly’s revenue grew by 60% but income grew by 91%. Typically you wouldn’t expect a company growing at its top line by 7% annually to see an 828% increase in share price, however, investor sentiment for the next line of drugs front ran the stock price.

For example, in 2016 Eli Lilly was trading 13 times the trailing 12 months earnings and the market has increased its valuation each year and currently trades at a 125 times earnings multiple.

This raises the valid question, is Eli Lilly overvalued or will future revenues make up for the expensive valuation?

3 Key Drivers of Eli Lilly Stock

Innovated Drug Pipeline : The current drug pipeline is loaded with several very high-potential drugs in development. Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Jardiance in the cardiometabolic category, Taltz in immunology, and Verzenio in oncology are the future of Eli Lilly’s growth. While the aforementioned are the safer bets, the company has a handful of other drugs that could hold blockbuster potential. Strategic Acquisitions : The acquisition of Morphic, with its promising drug candidate MORF-057, is a testament to Lilly’s strategic vision. This drug, if successful in late-stage trials, could become a major success in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Lilly’s focus on acquiring mid-sized companies (13 since 2020) with promising pipelines has bolstered its own research and development efforts, positioning it well for future growth. Operational Efficiency: With a sound balance sheet, Eli Lilly should continue to improve operational efficiency and manage costs to have net income growth rates above revenue growth.

Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current Wall Street consensus 1-year price target of Eli Lilly stock is $1030.00, which is 36.07% higher than today’s price of $756.99. Of the 26 analysts covering Eli Lilly stock, the current rating is 1.67 or “Outperform” with 1-year price targets as high as $1,100 and as low as $540.00.

24/7 Wall Street sets its 1-year price target at $1,040. Taking a look at the sum of its parts, we see Eli Lilly’s vertices valued as follows:

Endocrinology $735/ share Oncology $122/ Share Cardiovascular $4/ Share Neuroscience $16/ Share Immunology $38/ Share Others and Pipeline $110/ Share Cash $17/ Share

Eli Lilly’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

Valuing Eli Lilly’s stock price for the coming years, we will take a look at expected revenue and net income and give our best estimate of the market value of the company by assigning a price-to-earnings multiple.

Revenue Net Income EPS 2025 $52.8 $17.29 19.11 2026 $62.5 $22.49 25.03 2027 $70.87 $27.12 30.39 2028 $80.68 $32.2 25.97 2029 $87.99 $36.45 40.58 2030 $96.67 $41.12 46.29

*Revenue and net income reported in billions

How Eli Lilly’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

We expect Eli Lilly’s P/E ratio in 2025 to be 60 with an EPS of $19.11, resulting in a price target of $1140.00 This prediction is based on strong revenue growth of 18.37% to $52.80 billion and net income expansion to $17.29 billion, continuing the upward trajectory from previous years.

For 2026, we anticipate a P/E ratio of 50 with an EPS of $25.03, leading to a price target of $1250.00. This reflects significant revenue growth of 18.37% to $62.50 billion and an increase in net income to $22.49 billion, driving higher earnings per share.

Heading into 2027, we project the P/E ratio to remain at 50, with EPS increasing to $30.39. This results in a price target of $1520.00. Continued revenue growth of 13.39% to $70.87 billion and net income expansion to $27.12 billion justifies this substantial increase in stock price.

With an EPS of $25.97 and a P/E ratio of 50 in 2028, we forecast the stock price to be $1300.00. A slight dip in EPS growth is expected, but sustained strong performance in net income to $32.20 billion and revenue growth of 13.84% to $80.68 billion keeps the stock highly valued.

By 2029, we estimate Eli Lilly’s EPS to rise to $40.58, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1623.00. The continuous revenue growth of 9.06% to $87.99 billion and net income expansion to $36.45 billion supports this higher valuation.

Eli Lilly Stocks Price Target for 2030

Price Target: $1850.00

Upside: 144.39%

By 2030, we estimate Eli Lilly’s EPS to rise to $46.29, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1850.00. The continuous revenue growth of 9.86% to $96.67 billion and net income expansion to $41.12 billion supports this higher valuation.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2025 $1140.00 Upside of 50.60% 2026 $1250.00 Upside of 65.13% 2027 $1520.00 Upside of 100.80% 2028 $1300.00 Upside of 71.73% 2029 $1623.00 Upside of 114.40% 2030 $1850.00 Upside of 144.39%

