Wall Street Price Prediction: Tesla's Share Price Forecast for 2025

After soaring in 2023 and 2024, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been battered for nearly three months now. Since the start of 2025, the largest U.S. EV-maker has seen its shares drop by more than -26%, and the stock is down -24.06% since hitting its all-time high on Dec. 17, 2024. Wells Fargo recently downgraded its price target for the Elon Musk-led company to $130. At the time of writing, the stock is trading for $278.08, meaning Wells Fargo’s revised target represents additional downside potential of -52.25%.

That’s an incredible fall for a stock that’s seemingly done nothing but go up (with various sell-offs along the way) over the past decade. Tesla’s meteoric rise has practically minted millionaires who jumped on the Elon Musk bandwagon in the early goings. That’s certainly a move that’s come with some baggage and volatility along the way. But overall, it’s clear that Musk’s visionary status has rewarded shareholders since Tesla’s IPO on June 29, 2010.

The stock has been showing signs of a bounce lately, too. Since hitting its one-month low on March 10, TSLA has rallied 25.29% through midday on March 25. With Musk increasingly cozying up to President Trump, market expectations for a positive regulatory environment for Tesla have provided a temporary boost to the EV maker’s valuation. But with the so-called “Trump bump” having reversed all of its gains through early March, many investors are unclear as to where this stock could be headed over the next year.

24/7 Wall Street conducted analysis to provide more clarity. Let’s dive into whether the recent drop in Tesla’s stock price can be expected to continue, or if this is a top growth name that can rebound to new all-time highs and resume its march higher.

Tesla has been among the key beneficiaries of a new Trump administration, though much of the benefits investors saw into the end of last year have since dissipated.

Let’s dive into where the largest U.S. EV maker could be headed over the course of the next year.

Key Drivers of Tesla’s Stock Performance

1. Core EV Business: Tesla’s most important business line is unsurprisingly the company’s auto business. With sales of the company’s EVs down on a year-over-year basis, and margins also declining from historically high levels following the onset of the pandemic, investors will continue to assess the company’s future prospects in proportion to how the company’s core revenue and earnings driver is performing.

2. Autonomous Driving (FSD), Robotics and More: Tesla’s value can be ascribed to what many long-term investors view as a call option on some other key growth categories CEO Elon Musk continues to work on. Aside from the company’s core electric vehicle offering, Tesla’s energy business, its FSD platform, humanoid robotics endeavors, AI verticals, and other growth categories make this stock unique in terms of the breadth and number of potential catalysts investors can look to for future growth. Of course, the extent to which these endeavors deliver boosted margins (or increased CapEx) remains to be seen.

3. Macro and Political Environment: Like it or not, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has cozied up to president Trump in a big way. This move is one that’s been broadly cheered by the overall market, at least out of the gate. Tesla stock soared following Donald Trump’s election victory, though Tesla has since given up its gains since this pivotal event, and has trended lower for seven straight weeks following the election. We’ll have to see if the Trump administration brings forward the sort of regulatory environment so many investors had hoped for in 2025 and in the years to come.

What Wall Street Thinks

Tesla’s stock price outlook for 2025 varies widely among analysts, reflecting uncertainties in production, market conditions, and EV advancements. Analyst price targets span a very wide range, with the most bearish analyst putting forward a $120 price target, and the most bullish suggesting this stock could head to $550 per share.

Thus, there’s not really a true idea of where this stock is headed. And when investors think about the fact that many of these analyst projections are outdated, doing the math on where this stock could be headed over the course of the next year isn’t as easy as it seems.

It’s worth noting that analysts remain largely bullish on the stock, though. However, given how far Tesla has fallen from its peak, even if the company can hit this target over the next year, it’ll still have a ways to go to make it to a new all-time high. The thing about Tesla and other high-growth stocks is that I find analysts are often chasing the returns these stocks provide. Thus, I think it’s best for most investors to steer clear of using analyst price targets as anything other than guardrails. Indeed, Tesla is one company I think is worth doing one’s own DCF analysis on and coming to one’s own price target.

Tesla’s 2025 Outlook

As we move through 2025, analyst opinions on where Tesla could be headed do vary. Overall, Tesla’s stock performance in 2025 is expected to be shaped by production output, market trends and advancements in EV and battery technology, with price estimates ranging between $130 and $528 per share.

Analysts project a 17.5% revenue increase to $117.2 billion, driven by growing demand and energy sector expansion. Tesla’s 2025 deliveries are forecasted at 1.95 million units by Barclays, below Bloomberg’s consensus of 2.08 million and Tesla’s earlier estimates.

Despite a 62.5% stock surge in 2024, an $80 billion market value drop raised concerns. CEO Elon Musk remains optimistic, expecting a 20-30% delivery increase, though management later emphasized a “return to growth.”

To add, competition from Waymo and declining registrations in Germany, France, and California present challenges. Tesla’s push into AI and autonomous driving, including plans for a Robotaxi launch, could be a game-changer.

Tesla Stock 2025 Price Target

Given analysts’ expectations, Tesla presents significant upside potential after it has experienced a major correction after hitting its six-month high on Dec. 17. Since then, the stock has lost more than 42% amid the broader market’s sell-off, which began in late February and has carried into March.

Based on Wall Street analysts’ estimates, the consensus one-year median price target for shares of TSLA is $335.32, which implies more than 28% upside potential from its current price. The stock currently receives a “Hold” rating, with 14 analysts rating it a buy, 11 rating it a hold and 11 rating it a sell.

On the other hand, 24/7 Wall Street’s 12-month Tesla price target for Tesla is $360, which represents upside potential of 57.48%. Those figures are based on the company seeing projected revenue growth climb from $112.091 billion in 2025 to $297.430 billion in 2030, alongside normalized EPS growth of $2.85 in 2025 to $11.61 in 2030.