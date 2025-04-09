Amazon Stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for April 9 Canva

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) were flat in a.m. trading on Wednesday, doing little to reverse the beating the stock has taken so far in 2025. With a year-to-date loss of nearly -23%, investors are awaiting signs of life from the e-commerce giant. While the tumult that has adversely impacted tech and consumer discretionary stocks this year isn’t particular to Amazon, the company has seen its recent gains evaporate.

From its one-year low on Aug. 5, 2024, to its all-time high on Feb. 4, 2025, the stock gained 50.33%. But since hitting that high, the stock is down -27.40%. As a result, during the first week of April, Jefferies lowering its price target on Amazon to $250 from $275. However, the firm maintained its “Buy” rating, which aligns with Wall Street analysts’ “Strong Buy” rating based on a forward P/E ratio of 27.73.

While certain business segments like smart home devices are lagging, others — namely AWS — are likely to contribute to the company being able to surpass $100 billion in operating income with the next two years. Emerging business segments add to that optimism. Amazon recently announced a plan to launch a proprietary AI model with advanced reasoning capabilities that is set to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Scheduled for a June launch date, the model — named Nova — is intended to provide a price-efficient option over its competitors, including ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking.

During Amazon’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call on Feb. 6, the company announced that its advertising revenue surged to $17.3 billion as Thursday Night Football set streaming records by averaging 13.7 million viewers. That ad revenue represented 18% quarter-over-quarter growth. Additional revenue drivers included strong retail holiday spending and AI services through AWS, the largest cloud provider in the world. The stock hit its all-time high of $242.52 on Feb. 4 in the lead-up to the Q4 earnings call.

Outside of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon has been a Wall Street darling since the company’s initial public offering in May 1997 at a split-adjusted price of $0.07. Amazon is up more than 7,922% since January 2005. However, the only thing that matters from this point on is what the stock will do for the next one, five and 10 years in the future.

24/7 Wall Street crunched the numbers to give you our best guess about Amazon’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball, and even the Wall Street is wrong just as often as it is right when it comes to predicting future stock prices. So we will walk through our assumptions and provide you with the story around the numbers (other sites just pick a share price without explaining why).

Key Points in this Article:

Future stock performance hinges on Amazon’s growth in e-commerce, AWS, and advertising amidst increasing competition.

Amazon posted net income of $59.2 billion in 2024, a 94.60% increase over 2023’s net income of $30.42 billion. Projections for net income over the next five years call for 4.5x.

If you’re looking for a megatrend with massive potential, make sure to grab a complimentary copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. The report includes a complete industry map of AI investments that includes many small caps.

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon’s Recent Stock Success

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2017.

Year Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2014 $19.94 $89.0 ($.241) 2015 $15.63 $107.0 $.596 2016 $32.81 $136.0 $2.371 2017 $37.90 $177.9 $3.03 2018 $58.60 $232.9 $10.07 2019 $73.26 $280.5 $11.59 2020 $93.75 $386.1 $21.33 2021 $163.50 $469.8 $33.36 2022 $167.55 $514.0 ($2.72) 2023 $85.46 $574.78 $30.42 2024 $219.39 $637.96 $59.2

*Revenue and net income in billions

From 2014 to 2024, Amazon’s revenue grew by 616.80%. The ride up wasn’t always smooth, however. For example, in 2020, sales jumped 38%, and net income nearly doubled. 2021 saw a continued boom as people moved to e-commerce shopping during Covid. However, all those sales being “pulled forward” led to challenges in 2022, and the company swung to a surprise loss. As Amazon embarks into the back half of the decade, a few different key areas will determine its performance.

Three Key Drivers of Amazon’s Stock Performance

E-commerce Success: While COVID-19 brought record sales to Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with Amazon online. While e-commerce is still just 15% of retail sales, putting up huge growth rates in online sales won’t be as easy in the coming years as it was a decade ago.

While COVID-19 brought record sales to Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with Amazon online. While e-commerce is still just 15% of retail sales, putting up huge growth rates in online sales won’t be as easy in the coming years as it was a decade ago. Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services first-quarter 2024 revenue was $25.04 billion and the unit should break $100 billion in total sales this year. However, the unit’s 13% year-over-year growth is not as fast as competing cloud services like Microsoft Corp. ‘s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Alphabet Inc. ‘s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud. Amazon is at risk of falling behind Microsoft before 2030 if it cannot stop market share losses.

Amazon Web Services first-quarter 2024 revenue was $25.04 billion and the unit should break $100 billion in total sales this year. However, the unit’s 13% year-over-year growth is not as fast as competing cloud services like ‘s Azure and ‘s Google Cloud. Amazon is at risk of falling behind Microsoft before 2030 if it cannot stop market share losses. Advertising: Amazon exited 2024 with $17.3 billion in advertising business during the fourth quarter alone. Advertising could be another high-margin business line. Amazon currently gets most of its profits from its AWS cloud business, which has led the company past $100 billion in annual profits.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

According to Wall Street analysts, the current consensus median one-year price target for Amazon is $264.16, representing upside potential of 54.77% from today’s price. All but one of the 47 analysts covering Amazon recommend buying shares, with the stock receiving a “Strong Buy” rating.

24/7 Wall Street‘s 12-month forecast is more conservative, projecting Amazon’s stock price to be $226.50. Still, that is a good for upside potential of 32.71% from today’s price. We see AWS continuing its current 12% growth rate but see Amazon’s advertising business outperforming analysts’ expectations.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Forecast Through 2030

AWS: Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google.

Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google. E-commerce: Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits.

Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits. Advertising: Amazon’s advertising continued to grow to the now $47 billion business unit, and we see a high teens growth rate compounded annually.

Add all these numbers up and take out some amount for “new bets” the company will surely be investing in (and a potential dividend boost) and we see revenue in 2030 at $1.15 trillion and $131 billion in net income. Today, the company trades for about 50X earnings, which we’ll take down to 35 times as the company matures (but continues showing growth). In our analysis, Amazon is worth $2.6 trillion in 2030. Here are our revenue, net income, and company size estimates through 2030:

Year Revenue Net Income Total Enterprise Value 2024 $638 $48.56 $1.93 2025 $710 $62.13 $2.12 2026 $788 $79.68 $2.19 2027 $867 $96.53 $2.29 2028 $957 $114.17 $2.39 2029 $1,049 $136.69 $2.5 2030 $1,149 $131.39 $2.6

*Revenue and net income reported in billions and TEV in trillions

Amazon’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

From today’s share price, we see upside potential of 32.71% for shares of Amazon through the end of the year. By the end of 2026, we forecast that potential gain to grow to 68.16%. At the end of the decade, we predict upside potential of 152.24%.

Amazon Stock’s Price Target for 2030

We estimate Amazon’s stock price to be $430.50 per share with 10% year-over-year revenue growth but compressed margins from more competition in its AWS unit. Our estimated stock price for Amazon will be 86.04% higher than the current stock price.

Year Price Target %Change From Current Price 2025 $226.50 32.71% 2026 $287.00 68.16% 2027 $371.00 117.37% 2028 $308.00 80.46% 2029 $361.90 112.04% 2030 $430.50 152.24%

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!