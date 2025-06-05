Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (June 5) Alex Wong / Getty Images

So far this year, one of the better performers among Magnificent 7 has been Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META). That’s not to say the gains have been enormous, but compared to the broad market, Meta shares have been outperforming and are currently up 17.5% year to date. For comparison, other Magnificent 7 members have fared much worse. Look no further than Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which are down 4.4% and 22.2%, respectively, so far in 2025.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Meta Platform’s AI push will be a key driver for the company in 2025, with integrations coming across numerous platforms, which is fueling engagement and increasing ad sales.

Because of economic cloudiness, the company did not include full-year guidance during its first-quarter earnings call, but it did announce that its 2025 capital expenditures (capex) estimate increased significantly, much of which will be allocated to AI project development and integration.

If you’re looking for a megatrend with massive potential, make sure to grab a complimentary copy of our “The Next Nvidia” report. This report breaks down AI stocks with 10x potential and will give you a huge leg up on profiting from this massive sea change.

Furthermore, a strong first-quarter earnings report lends credence to the claim that Meta will continue to outshine its competitors over the next year. That belief has been bolstered by its recent performance. Since hitting its year-to-date low on April 21, the stock has rallied 37.2%. The near-term future of the economy is uncertain — just like the markets themselves — and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a controversial figure. Certainly, Zuckerberg’s sudden shift to the metaverse and brand name change to Meta Platforms raised a few eyebrows several years ago.

Now, however, the Meta Platforms CEO is shifting the company’s focus and riding a powerful, bullish trend. Against this complex backdrop with many moving parts, investors should consider the wide range of Meta stock price targets and formulate a strategy for all possible outcomes. To help, 24/7 Wall St. conducted some analysis. Let’s jump in.

Why Invest in Meta Platforms?

nextheprime / Shutterstock.com

Let’s start off by addressing the elephant in the room. Investors should not rely on Meta Platforms’ Reality Labs metaverse business to drive the company’s near-term future growth. In Q1 2025, Reality Labs generated $412 million in revenue, down from $440 million in the year-earlier quarter. During that same time frame, Reality Labs recorded a loss from operations of $4.21 billion, which is even worse than the $3.846 billion loss from 2024’s first quarter.

Unless there’s a miraculous turnaround for Reality Labs, Meta Platforms investors should hope that Zuckerberg does not decide to double down on the metaverse this year. Fortunately, it appears that the CEO’s attention has turned to a different tech field lately. In particular, Zuckerberg seems to expect AI to be Meta Platforms’ key driver for 2025. AI integrations into Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp could provide an economic moat for Meta Platforms if new features translate to greater user engagement. WhatsApp, in particular, has seen notable growth with more than 3 billion monthly users now.

Meta Platforms’ AI focus evidently helped the company succeed in the first quarter of the year despite losses in its metaverse business. Impressively, Meta Platforms grew its revenue 16% year over year to $42.314 billion, beating Wall Street’s consensus call for $41.3 billion. Furthermore, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) surged 37% to $6.43, easily outpacing the analysts’ consensus estimate of $5.25.

There’s no doubt that Zuckerberg is all-in on the AI revolution now. He envisions a future in which AI will be used for “a lot” of “social tasks.” And he believes it’s “really compelling” that AI will “get to know you better and better.” Some reporters have expressed skepticism of an AI-infused future, but if Meta Platforms can parlay machine learning into profits, investors shouldn’t dismiss the growth potential of Meta stock.

A related key driver for Meta Platforms will be its Threads short-form message posting platform. Granted, Threads is still playing catch-up to the popular X platform, which is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Still, Threads is making inroads as its monthly active user count grew from 320 million in 2024’s fourth quarter to 350 million in Q1 of 2025. That’s not at the level of X, which reportedly has more than 580 million monthly active users. Yet, perhaps AI feature integration can make Threads even more competitive with X in the coming quarters.

The company expects second-quarter 2025 revenue to range from $42.5 billion to $45.5 billion. The Ray-Ban-Meta-AI glasses demonstrate some eye-catching growth for the company, with the products’ sales tripling over the past year.

Meta Platforms as a Stock

MicroStockHub / iStock via Getty Images

There is no way to know how the economy will take shape for the remainder of 2025. Similarly, it remains unclear whether Meta Platforms will achieve ample returns on its AI investments. These unknowns will not stop analysts from publishing their Meta stock price predictions, though.

The aforementioned uncertainties are reflected in the wide range of Wall Street analysts’ price targets for Meta Platforms. The stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating. Of 68 analysts covering the shares, 59 assign them a Buy rating. However, price targets are less concentrated. The Zuckerberg-led firm has a high price target of $935.00, a median price target of $712.76, and a low price target of $466.00.

Estimate Price Target Change From Current Price Low $466.00 −32.2% Median $712.76 3.6% High $935.00 35.9%

Meta Platforms 2025 Outlook

David Ramos / Getty Images

Meta Platforms did not include a full-year revenue or income estimate in its quarterly press release. However, the company raised its 2025 capex estimate from a range of $60 billion to $65 billion to a range of $64 billion to $72 billion. By now, you can probably guess what Meta Platforms will spend those extra billions on. If you guessed AI, you are correct. More specifically, Meta Platforms’ management anticipates “additional data center investments to support our artificial intelligence efforts as well as an increase in the expected cost of infrastructure hardware.”

Hence, the multi-billion-dollar question revolves around whether Meta Platforms can effectively leverage its costly AI enhancements. That’s difficult to predict. So is the state of the economy, which might not support an increase in ad revenue spending if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate later this year.

24/7 Wall St.’s Meta forecast is more bullish, with calls for the share price to rise to $728.65. This implies an increase of 5.9%. This is based on the company’s ability to sustain strong ad revenue while increasing efficiency, which should drive its bottom line despite higher capital expenditures for AI objectives.

In the final analysis, your price target for Meta Platforms stock should depend on whether you expect the company to take full advantage of ramped-up AI features. If so, then get ready for Meta Platforms stock to eventually top $700 again, even though it may be a bumpy ride along the way.

Prediction: Meta Will Be Bigger than Amazon in Three Years

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)