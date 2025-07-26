XRP and 2 More Top Crypto Buys In August Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve seen the kinds of returns the crypto sector has provided thus far in 2025. In an effort to be transparent, the overall crypto sector has surged nearly 60% over the course of the past year. And that’s after the entire market dipped hard on news that tariffs would be put in place by the Trump administration.

Key Points The crypto sector is absolutely taking off right now.

Here are three top crypto projects every investor should have on their radar right now.

Now, since this announcement, many risk assets have rallied as the market appears to be pricing in both the chance that these tariffs come off at some point (or don’t go into effect at all), as well as the reality that we could be living in a world in which tariffs don’t have the kind of impact on the economy many expect.

I have no idea what to believe anymore. But with crypto absolutely rocketing higher in recent months, I thought it would be a good idea to dive into three of the top crypto ideas I have for investors looking to put some capital to work in August.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

One of the cryptocurrencies I think hasn’t received the kind of news flow it probably should have in recent months is Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE).

That’s because this particular token, now the 11th-largest crypto project by market capitalization, has been on an incredible tear. In conjunction with surging to nearly a top-10 spot in the overall crypto rankings, Hyperliquid has seen a 1,300% increase over the past year, as investors continue to pile into the projects they see as the biggest beneficiaries of a newly-regulated industry.

What Hyperliquid specializes in is providing a world-class on-chain derivatives trading platform. And as many crypto investors will tell you, in order for decentralized finance to overtake the traditional finance industry, investors will need to have the tools available to them in traditional financial markets to efficiently and effectively represent their stated goals.

Given the fact that Hyperliquid has a roughly 60% market share in what could be a very fast-growing space, this surge is likely warranted. This is a top project I’m spending a disproportionate amount of time and energy on, and I’d recommend readers do the same.

Sui (SUI)

Another next-generation blockchain I’ve had my eye on of late is Sui (CRYPTO:SUI). Sui happens to be another top-15 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and is a dominant force in the world of layer-1 networks.

Sui has been built from the ground-up with a focus on providing one of the most fast and efficient blockchains out there. That’s a key driving factor behind the network’s impressive growth, with transactions recently exceeding the 5 billion mark.

With more and more users flocking to the Sui network (more than 18 million active accounts are on Sui’s core network at the time of writing), that’s a massive captive audience the team can monetize over time. Whether that’s via transaction fees or other means, this is a network with some significant pricing and market power I think is worth considering at its attractive relative valuation

XRP (XRP)

Last, but certainly not least on this list of cryptocurrencies to buy in August, we have XRP (CRYPTO:XRP).

As I’ve pointed out in a recent piece, there are a number of reasons why I think XRP is a token worth buying right now. Some of the bullish thesis around this token has to do with its recent performance, which has been outstanding. But in reality, there are few other projects out there with the sort of transaction-focused model that have the network effects and scale to succeed.

XRP and its core ledger have been the go-to option for companies and institutions looking to transfer significant amounts of value across borders. With an extremely efficient and ultra-low cost platform for doing so, those looking to engage in cross border transfers (while avoiding the waiting time SWIFT and other payment networks provide) at a rock-bottom cost can do so on this blockchain.

With an impressive surge of more than 500% over the past 12 months, and more than 800,000 active addresses added since the beginning of this year, XRP has the fundamentals and growth trajectory investors should be after right now. For those betting on the fact that blockchain technology will be increasingly used for monetary transfers (following the passage of the GENIUS Act), this is a top option to consider right now in my view.

