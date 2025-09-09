Dave Ramsey: Do These 5 Things Now to Achieve Wealth Beth Gwinn / Getty Images

If you really want to achieve wealth, taking a page out of personal finance guru Dave Ramsey’s playbook isn’t the worst idea. Ramsey often offers advice that runs the gamut, from addressing your spending to examining your lifestyle. But if you follow his suggestions and use these five key tools, they can — in time — help you reach your financial goals.

Key Points For many of us, getting out of debt is easier said than done.

Dave Ramsey believes living on less than you make is crucial for achieving wealth.

No. 1: Have a written plan.

Ideation is great. But there’s something about putting pen to paper that helps mentally solidify your intentions. And when it comes to growing financially, having a budget is critically important. That includes itemizing your assets, liabilities (e.g., expenses) and income. That income should include your present pay from working, but could also include potential future sources like Social Security benefirts, pensions, investments, and retirement accounts.

As you near retirement, “begin with the end in mind,” as noted by Stephen Covey, author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. That includes an estimate of how much you’ll need to spend every year on housing, health care, food, travel and other expenses like transportation and even pet expenses.

Maybe you have plans to help your children, and even their children, with things such as college tuition. If so, write it down and work towards it.

No. 2: Get out of debt.

Then, as noted by Ramsey Solutions, “Make minimum payments on all debts except the smallest — throwing as much money as you can at that one. Once that debt is gone, take its payment and apply it to the next smallest debt (while continuing to make minimum payments on your other debts).”

Then, repeat that over and over again until you drive down your overall debt.

Or, you could make just minimum payments on all of your debt and put a chunk into the principal of the debt incurring the highest interest. Another approach: You could take out a consolidation loan, wipe out all of the outstanding debt and have one balance in total. Not only could this allow you to manage your debt a bit better, but it may also allow you to put extra funds into an emergency account.

No. 3: Live on less than you make.

Ramsey believes living on less than you make is crucial for achieving wealth. To do so, create a budget, track your spending, put needs before wants, pay off debt and save. Living on less can help with debt reduction and help you take financial control.

Additionally, “Ramsey emphasizes the importance of avoiding debt, particularly from credit cards, which can lead to a cycle of overspending and financial strain. Instead, prioritize budgeting and saving so you can develop a more positive relationship with money, viewing it as a tool for achieving goals rather than a source of stress,” says 247WallSt.com contributor Chris MacDonald.

No. 4: Save and invest.

If you’re eligible for a 401(k) plan, take advantage of employer match plans (which is essentially like receiving an automatic 100% return on your contributions). This year, a record number of Americans and became so-called 401(k) millionaires because of the benefits these plans offer. According to Ramsey Solutions, eight out of 10 millionaires invested in their company’s 401(k) plan.

If you don’t have access to a 401(k) or if you do but still want to save more, consider an individual retirement account (IRA) allows you to save for retirement with tax-free or tax-deferred growth. While it’s best to check with your financial advisor, many times you can deduct contributions on your tax return. Roth IRAs, for example, allow you to invest post-tax dollars so that — at retirement age and beyond — you won’t be taxed on any of the gains or dividend distributions when you tap into those funds.

If you’re able to meet the maximum annual contribution for your IRA, which currently stands at $7,000 for those ages 50 and under or $8,000 for those over age 50, consider opening a traditional brokerage account. While the contributions and gains won’t have the same tax benefits, the stock market is historically the best approach to building wealth with an average annual return of 10%.

No. 5: Be outrageously generous.

If not with your money, then with your time or with donations of food or clothes, suggests Ramsey. As noted by Ramsey Solutions, “Ramsey says that charitable donations can be tax-deductible, which can help lower your tax bill. He also says that giving to a charity you’re passionate about can be fun and that you can make a difference in someone else’s life.”