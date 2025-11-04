Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (November 2025)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Pfizer forecasts FY 2025 total revenues between $61 billion and $64 billion, with newly acquired drugs filling the gap for lagging COVID products such as Paxlovid.

Oncology sales, which comprise around 25% of the company’s revenues, are expected to grow with several drugs not only in the pipeline but in late-stage development.

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) lost 9.90% over the past month after gaining 10.02% the month prior. The stock’s year-to-date loss now stands at 7.33%. Over the past year, PFE has fallen by 11.17%. The recent rally in the Big Pharma stock can be attributed to the Trump administration announcing a plan for TrumpRx, which seeks to lower prescription costs for Americans, with Pfizer working in partnership with the federal government. When the Big Pharma lynchpin is slated to report Q3 earnings on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

This summer, the FDA announced it will only be recommending COVID-19 vaccines for seniors aged 65 and older and those with certain medical conditions, excluding healthy adults and children above a certain age from its recommendation. That may act as a severe headwind for Pfizer, whose coronavirus franchise — Paxlovid and Comirnaty — contributed $11.1 billion in combined revenue in 2024.

Pfizer continues to search for its footing in 2025 despite strong year-end 2024 results driven by stronger-than-expected sales from its COVID products, as well as its non-COVID products, such as Vyndaquel, Padcev and Eliquis. The 176-year-old Big Pharma mainstay has been at the forefront of its industry for several decades. Long known for its mass production of santonin (an antiparasitic drug), penicillin, and antibiotics, the latter part of the 20th century saw Pfizer invent Viagra (erectile dysfunction), Zoloft (anti-depressant) and Lipitor (high cholesterol) treatments, catapulting the company to a market cap in the hundreds of billions.

But over the past five years, the stock has let shareholders down despite paying a dividend with a current and substantial yield of 6.31%. Over that period, Pfizer has fallen 20.85%, and since its all-time high on Dec. 17, 2021, shares of PFE are down more than 54%.

24/7 Wall St. has performed analysis to provide prospective and investors with an idea of where the stock might be headed over the course of the next five years.

Pfizer’s Recent Stock Success

As a legacy drugmaker, Pfizer is a household name and fixture in both buy-and-hold and income portfolios. In 2024, the company returned $9.5 billion directly to shareholders through dividends. Over the past 40 years, the stock has gained more than 1,114%. In 2014, Pfizer purchased Innopharma and Baxter International’s vaccine portfolio. In 2016, it acquire Anacor Pharmaceuticals. And in 2019, the company purchased Therachon. However, over the past three years, shares have struggled.

Fiscal Year Price Revenues Net Income 2015 $30.63 $48.851 B $6.960 B 2016 $30.82 $52.824 B $7.215 B 2017 $34.36 $52.546 B $21.308 B 2018 $41.41 $40.825 B $11.153 B 2019 $37.17 $40.905 B $16.026 B 2020 $36.81 $41.651 B $9.159 B 2021 $59.05 $81.288 B $21.979 B 2022 $51.24 $100.330 B $31.372 B 2023 $28.79 $58.496 B $2.119 B 2024 $26.53 $55.166 B -$2.595 B

Shares of PFE gained 20.17% in the five years leading up to the emergence of COVID-19. As one of the big three winners of the pandemic’s vaccine race, the stock took a big step forward in 2021, ending the year with a 60.41% gain. But since the end of 2022, that effect has faded and shares have come back down to Earth. However, there are some tailwinds that could see Pfizer’s stock rebound over the next several years.

Key Drivers of Pfizer’s Stock Performance

1. Moving on From COVID: During its Q4 2024 earnings call, CFO Dave Denton said “our revenue volatility is largely int he past as COVID-related uncertainties have diminished.” With COVID cases continuing to plummet, the company is able to refocus (and reallocate CapEx) towards a suite of non-COVID and oncological drugs — something Denton says is expected to “set the stage for ongoing margin expansion.” Pfizer has a number of precious oncology drugs in development, and that facet of the drug market is expected to undergo an 8.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2030. Additionally, the company’s non-COVID drug products rose 12% in 2024, exceeding guidance of 9% to 11%.

2. Expanding Demand for Obesity Drugs: Despite its late entry in the obesity drug arena, which resulted in Pfizer ceding considerable market share to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, Pfizer has advanced the development of its once-daily oral formulation, dangulipron. The company has referred to obesity as a key therapeutic area going forward. The obesity drug industry is forecast to expand at a considerable 22.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

3. Co-Marketed Drugs: Pfizer has teamed up with Bristol Myers Squibb, with which it co-markets the blood thinner Eliquis. That endeavor resulted in $1.83 billion in Q4 2024 alone, which marked a 14% year-over-year gain for the drug, and exceeded the $1.67 billion analysts were expecting. The anticoagulant market was valued at $34.8 billion in 2023 and is forecast to undergo a 10.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Pfizer (PFE) Price Prediction 2025–2030

The current consensus one-year price target for Pfizer, according to analysts, is $28.60, which represents 15.97% potential upside over the next 12 months based on PFE’s current share price. Of the 17 analysts covering Pfizer, the stock receives a consensus “Hold” rating, with four analysts assigning it as a “Buy,” 12 assigning it as a “Hold” and one assigning it as a “Sell.”

However, by the end of 2025, 24/7 Wall St.‘s forecast projects shares of Pfizer to be trading for $33.60 based on a projected EPS of $2.80 and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.53. That price target represents 36.25% potential upside from today’s share price.

Pfizer Stock Price Target for 2030

Based on our analysis, 24/7 Wall St. projects shares of Pfizer to be trading for $34.08 by the end of 2030. That price target is good for 38.19% potential upside from the stock’s price today.

Year Price %Change From Current Price 2025 $33.60 36.25% 2026 $36.00 45.98% 2027 $36.72 48.90% 2028 $33.24 34.79% 2029 $32.64 32.36% 2030 $34.08 38.19%