Amazon Stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for November 26

Key Points

  • Future stock performance hinges on Amazon’s growth in e-commerce, AWS and advertising amidst increasing competition.
  • Amazon posted net income of $59.2 billion in 2024, a 94.60% increase over 2023’s net income of $30.42 billion. Projections for net income over the next five years call for 4.5x.
By Joel South
Amazon Stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for November 26

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) gained 2.80% over the past five trading sessions after losing 10.98% the five prior. That brings the stock’s year-to-date gain to just 4.29% as the AI-induced sell-off that began in late October carried into late November. Over the past year, AMZN is up 14.01%.

When the company reported Q3 earnings on Oct. 30, it beat on the top and bottom lines, with EPS of $1.95 vs. an estimated $15.7, and revenue of $180.17 vs. $177.80 estimated. Meanwhile, revenue from Amazon Web Services was $33 billion and revenue from advertising was $17.7 billion. Concerns about the company’s enormous AI CapEx remain, but after the Q3 earnings call, the stock was rewarded by bullish investor sentiment, hitting its first record high since February 2025.

In October, leaked documents revealed that the company is aiming to replace around 600,000 Amazon jobs with robots, with the management team estimating that the effort could trim 30 cents off each item purchased via the e-commerce giant by 2027. In July, the company deployed its 1 millionth robot while also deploying its new AI foundation model to power its robotic fleet.

While certain business segments like smart home devices are lagging, others — namely AWS — are likely to contribute to the company being able to surpass $100 billion in operating income with the next two years. Emerging business segments add to that optimism. Amazon’s recently announced plan to launch a proprietary AI model with advanced reasoning capabilities is set to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Scheduled for a June launch date, the model — named Nova — is intended to provide a price-efficient option over its competitors, including ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking.

Outside of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon has been a Wall Street darling since the company’s initial public offering in May 1997 at a split-adjusted price of $0.07. Amazon is up more than 9,970% since January 2005. However, the only thing that matters from this point on is what the stock will do for the next one, five and 10 years in the future.

24/7 Wall St. crunched the numbers to give you our best guess about Amazon’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball, and even the Wall Street is wrong just as often as it is right when it comes to predicting future stock prices. So we will walk through our assumptions and provide you with the story around the numbers (other sites just pick a share price without explaining why).

Amazon’s Recent Stock Success 

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2017.

Year Share Price Revenues* Net Income*
2014 $19.94 $89.0 ($.241)
2015 $15.63 $107.0 $.596
2016 $32.81 $136.0 $2.371
2017 $37.90 $177.9 $3.03
2018 $58.60 $232.9 $10.07
2019 $73.26 $280.5 $11.59
2020 $93.75 $386.1 $21.33
2021 $163.50 $469.8 $33.36
2022 $167.55 $514.0 ($2.72)
2023 $85.46 $574.78 $30.42
2024 $219.39 $637.96 $59.2

*Revenue and net income in billions

From 2014 to 2024, Amazon’s revenue grew by 616.80%. The ride up wasn’t always smooth, however. For example, in 2020, sales jumped 38%, and net income nearly doubled. 2021 saw a continued boom as people moved to e-commerce shopping during Covid. However, all those sales being “pulled forward” led to challenges in 2022, and the company swung to a surprise loss. As Amazon embarks into the back half of the decade, a few different key areas will determine its performance.

Amazon
jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Drivers of Amazon’s Stock Performance

1. E-commerce Success: While COVID-19 brought record sales to Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with Amazon online. While e-commerce is still just 15% of retail sales, putting up huge growth rates in online sales won’t be as easy in the coming years as it was a decade ago.

2. Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services first-quarter 2024 revenue was $25.04 billion and the unit should break $100 billion in total sales this year. In Q3 2025, the company reported AWS growth of 20% year-over-year based on revenue of $33 billion. That growth may not be as fast as competing cloud services like Microsoft Corp.‘s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud, so Amazon is at risk of falling behind its cloud competitors before 2030 if it cannot stop market share losses.

3. Advertising: Amazon exited 2024 with $17.3 billion in advertising business during the fourth quarter alone. Advertising could be another high-margin business line. Amazon currently gets most of its profits from its AWS cloud business, which has led the company past $100 billion in annual profits. In Q3 2025, the company reported Amazon Ads revenue of $17.7 billion, which was a 24% year-over-year gain from the same quarter in 2024.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

According to Wall Street analysts, the current median one-year price target for Amazon is $294.97, representing potential upside of 28.43% from today’s price. The stock receives a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from 43 analysts covering Amazon, with 41 assigning it a “Buy” rating, two assigning it a “Hold” rating and none assigning it a “Sell” rating.

However, 24/7 Wall St.‘s year-end forecast projects Amazon’s stock price to be $250.85, good for potential upside of 9.22% from today’s price. We see AWS continuing its current strong growth rate and also predict Amazon’s advertising business to continue outperforming analysts’ expectations.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Forecast 2025–2030 

  • AWS: Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google.
  • E-commerce: Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits.
  • Advertising: Amazon’s advertising continued to grow to the now $47 billion business unit, and we see a high teens growth rate compounded annually.

Add all these numbers up and take out some amount for “new bets” the company will surely be investing in (and a potential dividend boost) and we see revenue in 2030 at $1.15 trillion and $131 billion in net income. Today, the company trades for about 50X earnings, which we’ll take down to 35 times as the company matures (but continues showing growth). In our analysis, Amazon is worth $2.6 trillion in 2030. Here are our revenue, net income, and company size estimates through 2030:

Year Revenue Net Income Total Enterprise Value
2024 $638 $48.56 $1.93
2025 $710 $62.13 $2.12
2026 $788 $79.68 $2.19
2027 $867 $96.53 $2.29
2028 $957 $114.17 $2.39
2029 $1,049 $136.69 $2.5
2030 $1,149 $131.39 $2.6

*Revenue and net income reported in billions and TEV in trillions

Amazon’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

By the end of 2030, we estimate Amazon’s stock price to be $524.67 per share with 10% year-over-year revenue growth but compressed margins from more competition in its AWS unit. That price target represents potential upside of 128.44%.

Year Price Target %Change From Current Price
2025 $250.85 9.22%
2026 $262.90 14.46%
2027 $305.66 33.08%
2028 $357.21 55.53%
2029 $429.83 87.15%
2030 $524.67 128.44%

