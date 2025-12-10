S&P 500
6,839.90
-0.04%
Dow Jones
47,555.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,622.80
-0.14%
Russell 2000
2,525.47
-0.12%
FTSE 100
9,670.80
+0.60%
Nikkei 225
50,515.50
-0.55%
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Investing

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Dec 10)

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • U.S.-China trade relations have presented headwinds, but Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also the dominant AI chipmaker in the market, and the company’s profitability remains strong.
  • Here is a look at where Nvidia stock could be headed for the rest of this year and into the next.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joel South Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Dec 10)

© pestoverde / Flickr

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) have risen 3.0% in the past week on announcements that it will be able to sell advanced chips to China and that it is developing location verification technology to prevent chip smuggling. Nvidia’s stock is 29.7% higher than six months ago, easily outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in that time.

Note that gains for the chipmaker in that time have helped wipe away the steep drop the stock suffered early in 2025, after it reported it would take a $5.5 billion charge tied to the H20 chip export restrictions to China. While some analysts have raised price targets, others caution about ongoing headwinds due to uncertainty surrounding future U.S.-China trade relations and the potential for stricter regulations. The third-quarter report was stellar on the top and bottom lines due to strong growth in the data center segment.

Despite its challenges, the company’s pivot to U.S. AI infrastructure investments signals resilience. With analysts eyeing robust data center demand, 24/7 Wall St. here explores whether Nvidia can sustain its recovery and drive further growth.

Why Invest in Nvidia?

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia faces significant hurdles as it navigates U.S.-China trade restrictions and intense market expectations. In the first quarter, export controls on its H20 AI chip—which had been designed specifically to circumvent export restrictions on advanced technology to China—led to the substantial write-down noted above. Analysts believed the ban could result in a $9 billion revenue hit. Some $700 million would affect fiscal first-quarter results, with the remaining $8 billion spread across the second and third quarters.

U.S. tariffs and China’s retaliatory measures also threatened supply chain costs, particularly for components sourced globally, while competition from Huawei’s Ascend chips grows. These factors had analysts warning of margin pressure. Yet, Nvidia’s profitability remains robust. The company has reportedly raised prices 10% to 15% on some of its most popular GPUs as a result of the tariffs. Gaming processor prices jumped 5% to 10%, while it hiked high-end AI GPUs as much as 15% to account for surging manufacturing costs and to keep its earnings stable.

Yet investments in U.S. AI infrastructure, supported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s $165 billion Arizona fab expansion, bolster Nvidia’s supply chains and are backed by its $37.6 billion cash reserve.

CEO Huang announced during his recent trip to South Korea that Nvidia will supply more than 260,000 advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) to South Korean firms, including Samsung and Hyundai Motor. He believes AI has reached a “virtuous cycle” where improvements in the models lead to more investment, which in turn leads to further improvement and investment. He also expressed hope that trade talks between the U.S. and China might lead to a change in policy that allows Nvidia to resume sales of state-of-the-art chips in China. The U.S. president has now allowed the company to sell its advanced H200 AI chips to China.

The AI market is projected to grow at a 37% CAGR through 2030, according to Grand View Research. This supports Nvidia’s $170 billion fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, a 30% increase over the $130.5 billion it generated in 2025.

Nvidia as a Company

Nvidia
BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In its third-quarter earnings report, Nvidia revenue totaled a record $57.01 billion, including $51.2 billion from its data center division. The total was up 66% year over year, largely fueled by the voracious demand for its AI chips.

The chipmaker invested $3.2 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2025, expanding Blackwell accelerator production and AI infrastructure. The company’s capex has spiked over 200% this year to more than $3 billion to meet hyperscaler demand.

U.S.-China trade restrictions still pose risks, even with the seeming thaw, tariffs could raise costs, which would explain the price hikes reportedly implemented. A 36% operating expense increase to $5.8 billion for R&D offset Nvidia’s adjusted operating income of $37.8 billion.

Yet, Nvidia’s growth is not solely tied to data centers. The company expanded its automotive segment, with a 32% year-over-year increase to $592 million, driven by partnerships with Toyota and Aurora Innovation for autonomous vehicles. This diversifies Nvidia’s portfolio amid tariff uncertainties.

Nvidia has projected fiscal third-quarter revenue of $65 billion, plus or minus 2%. This outlook exceeded analysts’ consensus projection.

Nvidia as a Stock

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

This has been a rollercoaster year for Nvidia shareholders. The stock dropped to a 52-week low of $86.62 in April. After an announced pause in U.S.-China tariffs and the first-quarter results, the share price recovered. It hit an all-time high of $212.19 in October, which had the company’s market cap briefly over $5 trillion.

While some insiders have been selling shares, analyst sentiment remains bullish. Of 64 analysts who cover the stock, 60 recommend buying shares, 11 of them with Strong Buy ratings. Their consensus one-year price target has ticked up to $250.93. That target signals about 36% upside potential from its current price. Targets range from $140 to $352 per share.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and others recently maintained their Buy-equivalent ratings. Evercore ISI has the street-high target price. It cited accelerating revenue growth, strong demand for Blackwell chips, an improving supply chain, and a significant pipeline. Yet, renowned investor Michael Burry is bearish on Nvidia.

Estimate Price Target Change From Current Price
Low $140.00 −24.3%
Median $250.66 35.7%
High $352.00 90.3%

Nvidia’s AI dominance, 93% data center growth, and automotive partnerships with Toyota positioned the company for gains in 2025. However, tariff risks and DeepSeek’s competitive AI models require caution. The AI market’s growth and the chipmaker’s $47 billion second-quarter revenue position Nvidia to achieve its $170 billion full-year revenue target, while its cash buffer and Stargate Project role offer stability. Still, valuation concerns linger. Nvidia is a buy for growth-oriented investors, but others should use caution.

24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for Nvidia is $233.16 per share, which would be a 26.1% gain. That estimate accounts for tariff risks, competition from DeepSeek, and potential Blackwell supply constraints. It also reflects Nvidia’s AI dominance and second-quarter 2026 revenue guidance.

Time to Sell Nvidia Stock as Michael Burry Takes Aim?

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Up 18% in 2025, Can Nvidia Soar Even Higher This Year?
Rich Duprey |

Up 18% in 2025, Can Nvidia Soar Even Higher This Year?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a standout performer in 2025, climbing 18% year-to-date, driven by its dominance in the artificial intelligence…
This Hidden AI Stock Is Up 100% in 2 Months. Did You Miss the Boat?
Rich Duprey |

This Hidden AI Stock Is Up 100% in 2 Months. Did You Miss the Boat?

The AI Boom and Overlooked Gems Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, driving demand for advanced computing power and specialized…
Buy, Sell or Hold: NVIDIA Stock At $195
Rich Duprey |

Buy, Sell or Hold: NVIDIA Stock At $195

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains the unrivaled leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chip technology, continuing to reshape the tech landscape with its…
Can Nvidia Hit $500 Billion in Revenue by 2034?
Rich Duprey |

Can Nvidia Hit $500 Billion in Revenue by 2034?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is slumping, dropping 12% from its recent record high. Despite a blowout quarter where data center revenue…
Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This
Rich Duprey |

Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) ascent to a $4.3 trillion market capitalization has cemented its status as a titan in the tech world…
Nvidia’s $5 Billion Boost: White House Greenlights H20 Sales to China
Rich Duprey |

Nvidia’s $5 Billion Boost: White House Greenlights H20 Sales to China

A Pivotal Decision for Nvidia Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced it had secured U.S. government approval to resume sales of its H20…
Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?
Rich Duprey |

Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?

In a historic milestone, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the first company to reach a staggering $4.3 trillion market valuation, eclipsing…
Wall Street’s Red Flag: This AI Stock Could Plummet 30%
Rich Duprey |

Wall Street’s Red Flag: This AI Stock Could Plummet 30%

Growing Concerns Amid the AI Boom The artificial intelligence (AI) sector has been a rising tide, lifting companies across the…
Prediction: Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Will Soar Following Earnings
Chris MacDonald |

Prediction: Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Will Soar Following Earnings

Nvidia’s stock has continued to gain traction ahead of Wednesday’s earnings report. On Tuesday’s session, the stock ended nearly 5%…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 2,470,792
+$87.98
+14.07%
$713.28
Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 91,797
+$23.08
+4.22%
$569.73
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 11,793,568
+$0.99
+3.49%
$29.25
ResMed
RMD Vol: 194,457
+$8.48
+3.44%
$255.00
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 602,619
+$3.97
+3.05%
$134.01

Top Losing Stocks

Biogen
BIIB Vol: 176,248
-$4.99
2.84%
$170.85
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 117,555
-$2.77
2.63%
$102.60
Tapestry
TPR Vol: 118,322
-$3.10
2.62%
$115.11
Intel
INTC Vol: 12,341,977
-$0.99
2.44%
$39.51
Microsoft
MSFT Vol: 3,320,725
-$11.76
2.39%
$480.26