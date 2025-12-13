David Solomon Praised Trump Accounts – Will Goldman Sachs Billions Follow?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The Trump Account savings accounts created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July represent a new federal push toward building generational wealth. These tax-deferred investment vehicles target newborns born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, seeding each eligible child’s account with a $1,000 government deposit.

Modeled after 401(k)s and IRAs, the accounts will track broad stock indexes like the S&P 500, allowing tax-free growth until age 18, when they convert to retirement savings accounts. Families and employers can add up to $5,000 annually, aiming to foster early financial literacy and compound returns, helping kids fund education, homes, or startups.

In June, President Trump announced the initiative at a White House roundtable that was attended by several top executives from major corporations, including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon.

Solomon lavished praise on the initiative, stating the plan “binds future generations to the benefits of America’s great companies and markets.” He called early investments “far-reaching” and stressed their role in teaching long-term saving, with Goldman Sachs “proud to support” the effort.

Trump hailed the CEOs as “the greatest business minds,” highlighting their pledges for “millions” in contributions.

Goldman’s Employee-Focused Donations

Goldman seeks participation through employer-led channels, aligning with the Trump Accounts’ core guidelines for corporate involvement. According to the investment bank, firms can donate up to $2,500 per year to accounts held by employees’ children under 18 or dependents. These contributions — capped within the $5,000 total annual limit — are not tax-deductible but rather encourage broad workforce benefits.

Goldman Sachs plans to roll out matching programs, meeting employee contributions dollar-for-dollar up to the threshold, starting in 2026 once IRS rules are finalized. This targets Goldman’s 45,000 global staff, potentially seeding thousands of accounts. Internal memos highlight integration with existing 401(k) perks, positioning the bank as a leader in family financial wellness.

While specifics on total commitments have not been disclosed, Solomon’s June endorsement signals its intent. Analysts estimate such programs could channel $100 million annually from Goldman Sachs alone, based on employee headcount and average family sizes. This structured approach leverages payroll deductions for seamless adoption, mirroring the success of 401(k)s while fitting the program’s vision of private-sector involvement. It will also draw in other firms that pledged similar employee contributions at the announcement.

Dell’s Direct Path for Philanthropy

Goldman’s effort, though, contrasts with that of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) founder Michael Dell. Earlier this month, he and his wife, Susan, committed to contributing $6.25 billion through their foundation — not as an employer perk, but as a sweeping philanthropic donation. The money funds $250 seed deposits for 25 million children aged 10 and under in lower-income ZIP codes, who are ineligible for the federal $1,000 newborn grant.

Distributed through Treasury-managed Trump Accounts, it broadens access beyond birth-year limits, prioritizing equity. Dell staff may still tap company options, but the gift stands apart as direct aid, not tied to their job. It also skips the $2,500 cap, acting as a nonprofit boost under program allowances for such entities.

Yet both paths align with the Trump Accounts’ mission: sparking investment habits early, regardless of source. Dell’s scale — covering 80% of eligible kids in targeted areas — sets a benchmark that could inspire other corporate pledges. Goldman Sachs’ employee route, while narrower, scales through incentives, potentially multiplying its impact as more firms join.

Together, both avenues illustrate the program’s flexibility, blending business strategy with altruism to embed market growth in family futures.

Key Takeaway

Trump Accounts aim to launch “real trust funds” for kids, seeding opportunity from infancy. The $1,000 starter amount is modest, but growing at 7% historical market returns, it becomes almost $3,400 by age 18 without additional contributions. Left untouched till 65, it will turn into an $81,000 nest egg.

That’s a solid base, but the real power lies in compounding extras. Maxing out the $5,000 annual contribution creates an account worth $173,000 by 18 — and an eye-popping $5.8 million by retirement. Obviously, many families won’t be able to make the maximum contribution, but even $1,000 yearly balloons to $1.2 million by 65.

This first-of-its-kind step democratizes wealth-building, turning nominal seed money into nest eggs that outpace wages. It teaches investing as routine, hopefully curbing debt cycles and boosting mobility. As Solomon noted, it ties youth to the markets’ upside.

With backers like Dell accelerating its rollout and Goldman Sachs participating through its employees, Trump Accounts could redefine prosperity, proving that starting small can still yield big legacies.