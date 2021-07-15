Tom Cruise's Best Movie

How do you measure a movie actor’s work? Is it box office success? If so, actors in comic book films would do well. Is it by awards? Meryl Streep would be at or near the top of that list. Or, is it fame? That would include actors like John Wayne, who was among the best-known people in America at one time.

Take Tom Cruise, who has been famous and done well, perhaps best of all financially in the Mission: Impossible series. Cruise has demonstrated he can act in such serious movies as “Rain Man” and “A Few Good Men.” He has been nominated for three Academy Awards and garnered seven Golden Globe nominations for best actor or supporting actor, winning three times, including a best actor honor for his role as Ron Kovic, a real-life disabled Vietnam War veteran who became an anti-war activist.

To pick the best Tom Cruise movie, 24/7 Tempo created a ranking based on an index of Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings. (The IMDb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator.) Only films with 25,000 reviews or more on IMDb were considered for this analysis. Each movie’s domestic box office was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services.



Base on these criteria, Cruise’s best movie was part of the Mission: Impossible series. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” which was released in 2018, tops the list. It also starred Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. Christopher McQuarrie directed the film, and its domestic box office figure was $220.16 million. This is the sixth installment in the spy film series, and the second that McQuarrie directed, following “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.” In “Fallout,” Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team must track down missing plutonium while being monitored by a CIA spy after a mission goes wrong.

