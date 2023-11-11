30 Celebrity Entrepreneurs Who Made Millions With Side Hustles

Celebrities seem to have it all. Fame, wealth, and influence. But these 30 individuals weren’t content resting on their career laurels alone They became entrepreneurs and investors who made millions on other businesses and brands. Whether they started in film, music, or sports, these 30 individuals all have one thing in common: they’ve turned their side hustles into empires, with many earning more from their other work than their original career.
Jessica Alba
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Founded The Honest Company
- Estimated Net Worth: $200 million
Ryan Reynolds
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Owner of Aviation Gin, stake in Mint Mobile
- Estimated Net Worth: $150 million
George Clooney
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Co-founded Casamigos Tequila, sold to Diageo
- Estimated Net Worth: $500 million
Jay Z
- Known for: Music
- Other venture: Founded Roc Nation, Tidal, investment in Uber
- Estimated Net Worth: $1.4 billion
Dr. Dre
- Known for: Music
- Other venture: Co-founded Beats by Dre, sold to Apple
- Estimated Net Worth: $820 million
Reese Witherspoon
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Founded Hello Sunshine media company
- Estimated Net Worth: $400 million
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Co-founded The Row, luxury fashion brand
- Estimated Net Worth: $500 million combined
Gwyneth Paltrow
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Founded Goop, lifestyle brand
- Estimated Net Worth: $150 million
LeBron James
- Known for: Basketball
- Other venture: Stake in Liverpool F.C., Blaze Pizza investment
- Estimated Net Worth: $1 billion
Rihanna
- Known for: Music
- Other venture: Founded Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty lingerie line
- Estimated Net Worth: $1.7 billion
Kim Kardashian
- Known for: Reality TV
- Other venture: KKW Beauty, Skims shapewear brand
- Estimated Net Worth: $1.8 billion
Kylie Jenner
- Known for: Reality TV
- Other venture: Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin
- Estimated Net Worth: $900 million
Ashton Kutcher
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Investments in Spotify, Airbnb, Uber
- Estimated Net Worth: $200 million
Serena Williams
- Known for: Tennis
- Other venture: Serena Ventures, investments in over 50 companies
- Estimated Net Worth: $250 million
Ellen DeGeneres
- Known for: TV Hosting
- Other venture: ED Ellen DeGeneres lifestyle brand
- Estimated Net Worth: $500 million
Magic Johnson
- Known for: Basketball
- Other venture: Magic Johnson Enterprises, investment in LA Dodgers
- Estimated Net Worth: $600 million
Robert De Niro
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Co-founded Nobu Restaurants, Tribeca Film Festival
- Estimated Net Worth: $500 million
Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Real estate investments, Planet Hollywood
- Estimated Net Worth: $450 million
Justin Timberlake
- Known for: Music
- Other venture: Co-owner of Myspace, Sauza 901 Tequila
- Estimated Net Worth: $250 million
Victoria Beckham
- Known for: Music/Fashion
- Other venture: Victoria Beckham fashion label
- Estimated Net Worth: $450 million
Jessica Simpson
- Known for: Music
- Other venture: Jessica Simpson Collection, fashion and accessories
- Estimated Net Worth: $200 million
50 Cent
- Known for: Music
- Other venture: Investment in Vitamin Water, sold to Coca-Cola
- Estimated Net Worth: $30 million
Oprah Winfrey
- Known for: TV Hosting
- Other venture: OWN network, Harpo Productions
- Estimated Net Worth: $2.7 billion
Sean Combs (P. Diddy)
- Known for: Music
- Other venture: Sean John clothing line, Ciroc vodka partnership
- Estimated Net Worth: $885 million
Kate
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Co-founded Fabletics, activewear brand
- Estimated Net Worth: $80 million
Bethenny Frankel
- Known for: Reality TV
- Other venture: Founded Skinnygirl Cocktails, sold to Beam Suntory
- Estimated Net Worth: $70 million
Sandra Bullock
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Fortis Films production company
- Estimated Net Worth: $250 million
Will Smith
- Known for: Acting
- Other venture: Overbrook Entertainment production company
- Estimated Net Worth: $350 million
Jennifer Lopez
- Known for: Music/Acting
- Other ventures: JLo Beauty, multiple fragrance lines
- Estimated Net Worth: $400 million
Pharrell Williams
- Known for: Music
- Other ventures: Billionaire Boys Club, Ice Cream footwear
- Estimated Net Worth: $200 million
