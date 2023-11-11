30 Celebrity Entrepreneurs Who Made Millions With Side Hustles Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Celebrities seem to have it all. Fame, wealth, and influence. But these 30 individuals weren’t content resting on their career laurels alone They became entrepreneurs and investors who made millions on other businesses and brands. Whether they started in film, music, or sports, these 30 individuals all have one thing in common: they’ve turned their side hustles into empires, with many earning more from their other work than their original career.

Jessica Alba

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Founded The Honest Company

Estimated Net Worth: $200 million

Ryan Reynolds

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Owner of Aviation Gin, stake in Mint Mobile

Estimated Net Worth: $150 million

George Clooney

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Co-founded Casamigos Tequila, sold to Diageo

Estimated Net Worth: $500 million

Jay Z

Known for: Music

Other venture: Founded Roc Nation, Tidal, investment in Uber

Estimated Net Worth: $1.4 billion

Dr. Dre

Known for: Music

Other venture: Co-founded Beats by Dre, sold to Apple

Estimated Net Worth: $820 million

Reese Witherspoon

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Founded Hello Sunshine media company

Estimated Net Worth: $400 million

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Co-founded The Row, luxury fashion brand

Estimated Net Worth: $500 million combined

Gwyneth Paltrow

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Founded Goop, lifestyle brand

Estimated Net Worth: $150 million

LeBron James

Known for: Basketball

Other venture: Stake in Liverpool F.C., Blaze Pizza investment

Estimated Net Worth: $1 billion

Rihanna

Known for: Music

Other venture: Founded Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty lingerie line

Estimated Net Worth: $1.7 billion

Kim Kardashian

Known for: Reality TV

Other venture: KKW Beauty, Skims shapewear brand

Estimated Net Worth: $1.8 billion

Kylie Jenner

Known for: Reality TV

Other venture: Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin

Estimated Net Worth: $900 million

Ashton Kutcher

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Investments in Spotify, Airbnb, Uber

Estimated Net Worth: $200 million

Serena Williams

Known for: Tennis

Other venture: Serena Ventures, investments in over 50 companies

Estimated Net Worth: $250 million

Ellen DeGeneres

Known for: TV Hosting

Other venture: ED Ellen DeGeneres lifestyle brand

Estimated Net Worth: $500 million

Magic Johnson

Known for: Basketball

Other venture: Magic Johnson Enterprises, investment in LA Dodgers

Estimated Net Worth: $600 million

Robert De Niro

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Co-founded Nobu Restaurants, Tribeca Film Festival

Estimated Net Worth: $500 million

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Real estate investments, Planet Hollywood

Estimated Net Worth: $450 million

Justin Timberlake

Known for: Music

Other venture: Co-owner of Myspace, Sauza 901 Tequila

Estimated Net Worth: $250 million

Victoria Beckham

Known for: Music/Fashion

Other venture: Victoria Beckham fashion label

Estimated Net Worth: $450 million

Jessica Simpson

Known for: Music

Other venture: Jessica Simpson Collection, fashion and accessories

Estimated Net Worth: $200 million

50 Cent

Known for: Music

Other venture: Investment in Vitamin Water, sold to Coca-Cola

Estimated Net Worth: $30 million

Oprah Winfrey

Known for: TV Hosting

Other venture: OWN network, Harpo Productions

Estimated Net Worth: $2.7 billion

Sean Combs (P. Diddy)

Known for: Music

Other venture: Sean John clothing line, Ciroc vodka partnership

Estimated Net Worth: $885 million

Kate

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Co-founded Fabletics, activewear brand

Estimated Net Worth: $80 million

Bethenny Frankel

Known for: Reality TV

Other venture: Founded Skinnygirl Cocktails, sold to Beam Suntory

Estimated Net Worth: $70 million

Sandra Bullock

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Fortis Films production company

Estimated Net Worth: $250 million

Will Smith

Known for: Acting

Other venture: Overbrook Entertainment production company

Estimated Net Worth: $350 million

Jennifer Lopez

Known for: Music/Acting

Other ventures: JLo Beauty, multiple fragrance lines

Estimated Net Worth: $400 million

Pharrell Williams

Known for: Music

Other ventures: Billionaire Boys Club, Ice Cream footwear

Estimated Net Worth: $200 million

