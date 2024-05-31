15 Most Popular Classic Rock Artists According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Evening Standard / Getty Images

For the Baby Boomer generation, classic rock isn’t just nostalgic tunes from their youth. It was the soundtrack of their lives. Rock anthems were the fuel that stoked the fires of teenage angst and rebellion. There were ballads that were soulful and marked the beginning of their first loves. And then there were the protest songs that gave them voices for change.

Classic rock should not be defined as mere artifacts of the past, but an enduring energy that is powerful enough to transport many in this generation back to their youth. It was a pivotal time when dramatic cultural shifts were occurring that ultimately brought seismic change.

As classic rock continues to mark the defining moments of many in the Baby Boomer generation, it’s unsurprising that there are classic rock artists that this generation holds dear. Here is a list from yougov.com’s survey of The Most Popular Classic Rock Artists According to Baby Boomers (Q1 2024). Respondents were asked whether they had a favorable opinion of each classic rock artist. We listed 15 classic rock musicians with the highest percentage of favorable ratings out of all Baby Boomer respondents. Let’s delve into the 15 most popular classic rock artists that still resonate with the Baby Boomer generation.

15. Eric Clapton

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 79%

As the only three-time inductee of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Eric Clapton has sold over 280 million records during his solo career, worldwide. A revered and influential guitarist, Clapton has received 18 Grammy Awards and a Brit Award for his Outstanding Contribution to Music. And the accolades do not end there. This prolific musician has ranked second in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of a All Time.”

14. Phil Collins

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 79%

Phil Collins’ amazing career had its origins as the vocalist and drummer for British rock group, Genesis. After his departure, Collins had a massively successful career as a solo artist and songwriter, penning such hits as “Against All Odds,” “Another Day in Paradise,” and “In The Air Tonight.” He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 and has sold over 150 million records worldwide during his solo career. Collins is also well-regarded for his drumming abilities, recognized by MusicRadar as one of six pioneers of progressive rock drumming.

13. Chuck Berry

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 79%

Known for his showmanship and guitar solos, Chuck Berry is credited for laying the groundwork for rock and roll. As one of the first musicians to be inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its inception in 1986, Berry was also named second greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine in 2023. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll featured three of Berry’s hits, including, “Maybellene,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

12. Ringo Starr

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 79%

Known internationally as one of the famous “Fab Four” of the uber-popular British rock band, The Beatles, Ringo Starr forged a successful path for himself, post Beatlemania. Sir Richard Starkey, known by his professional name as Ringo Star, is known for his drumming talents and was inducted into the Percussive Arts Society Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2011, Starr was voted by Rolling Stone readers as the fifth greatest drummer of all time. Phil Collins has noted that Starr had influenced his own drumming abilities, citing that Starr is “vastly underrated.”

11. The Doobie Brothers

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 80%

Formed in San Jose, California in 1970, The Doobie Brothers are known for their vocal harmonies. With 14 studio albums, the band has had six top-ten appearances on the Billboard 200 album chart. The Doobie Brothers have performed with musical greats such as Santana, Journey, The Eagles, Steely Dan, and more. On November 7, 2020, The Doobie Brothers were one of six bands that were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was held virtually on HBO Max.

10. Crosby, Stills & Nash

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 80%

Crosby, Stills, & Nash are a folk-rock supergroup comprised of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash. Formed in 1968, the group later added Neil Young. The group was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. They also received 27 Platinum certifications across seven of their albums. Crosby, Stills & Nash were also vocal about their stance against the Vietnam war.

9. Bee Gees

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 81%

The Bee Gees, which was short for The Brothers Gibb, were known for their rich melodies and high harmonies. Lead singer Barry Gibb’s unique falsetto voice was one of the most iconic sounds of the disco era. They won five Grammy Awards for their Saturday Night Fever soundtrack as well as album of the year. It is estimated that they have sold over 200 million records worldwide.

8. Buddy Holly

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 81%

Buddy Holly was known as a pioneer of rock and roll during the 1950s. His musical style was largely influenced by gospel, rhythm and blues, as well as country music. Holly had a unique singing style that featured “vocal hiccups” as well as alternating between a falsetto and his regular voice. On February 3, 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson, were killed in a plane crash. Holly was 22 years old.

7. The Rolling Stones

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 81%

The Rolling Stones have been challenging the status quo for almost 62 years and show no signs of stopping. With ever the showman, Mick Jagger, and the remaining group members Keith Richards, and Ron Wood, The Rolling Stones are embarking on their Hackney Diamonds Tour in 2024. Charlie Watts passed away on August 24, 2021. The iconic British rock band, known as the original rock rebels, released five singles that earned the U.S.’s Billboard number one category in the 1960s, including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Get Off Of My Cloud,” “Paint It, Black,” “Ruby Tuesday,” and “Honky Tonk Women.”

6. Creedence Clearwater Revival

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 81%

Dubbed as “America’s greatest authentic rock and roll band,” by The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band can trace its origins as far back as 1959, when three eighth-graders: Stu Cook, Doug Clifford, and John Fogerty, decided to form a band. The implications of the American culture fading away were major drivers that produced smash hits such as “Proud Mary” and “Lookin’ Out My Back Door.” The band was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

5. The Mamas & the Papas

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 81%

With Life magazine proclaiming that The Mamas and The Papas were “the most inventive pop musical group and first really new vocal sound since the Beatles,” this southern California band filled the Top 40 airwaves with distinctive folk pop songs with rich harmonies. Heading the “New Folk” musical movement, the band is known for their mega hit “California Dreaming.” They were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

4. The Beatles

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 84%

To say the Beatles changed the world of music forever, is putting it lightly. The four lads from Liverpool, United Kingdom, not only pushed boundaries in the recording studio by experimenting with sound and putting tape on loop to layer music but they also were the catalyst to creating the “Youth Culture” that didn’t exist before. Beatlemania, the fanaticism that surrounded the British rock band was characterized my massive hysteria during their concerts and public appearances. The Beatles are considered the best-selling musical act of all time, selling 600 million units. worldwide.

3. Paul McCartney

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 84%

Composer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Paul McCartney is widely known as the bassist for the Beatles and songwriting partner to John Lennon. After the Beatles disbanded, McCartney has enjoyed a successful solo career and has been touring since 1989. He has been inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first as a former Beatle and as a solo artist. He has also won 18 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and and Academy Award.

2. Fleetwood Mac

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 84%

British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac is one of the most influential bands of the 1970s, inspiring countless musicians and writers over the years. Their album, Rumours, is the tenth-highest selling album in history. Since its release in February 1977, it has sold 40 million copies. Fleetwood Mac has sold 120 million records worldwide, solidifying them as one of the world’s best-selling bands. The were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

1. Eagles

Percentage of Baby Boomers with a favorable opinion: 85%

The number one classic rock artists chosen by the Baby Boomers are none other than The Eagles. One of the most successful and beloved American rock bands of all time, The Eagles have produced massive hits such as “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” and “Take It Easy.” “Hotel California” is the third-best selling album of all time, at 26 million copies sold. The band has sold 200 million records worldwide, with 100 million sold in the U.S. alone. In 1998, they were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Eagles are known as the band that exported the “California Lifestyle” to the rest of the world.

Why We’re Covering This

The Baby Boomer generation is spearheading the “longevity economy,” meaning that they still hold a considerable amount of economic power. In fact, in The Brookings Institution report of 2021, it was reported that Baby Boomers spent $8.7 trillion in 2020 on goods and services. This figure is expected to surpass this amount to $15 trillion by 2030. Therefore, appealing to this generation with targeted messaging that resonates with this generation is key for marketers to successfully sell to this segment. Furthermore, not only does this demographic hold economic power and influence, but their political leanings are also to take into consideration. To read more about what Baby Boomers favor within political parties, read more here.