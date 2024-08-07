20 Best RPG Video Games Ever Made Cedric Ribeiro / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The RPG game system predates the video game industry, but video games have expanded its reach and appeal.

The best RPGs improved on previous games and included daring and innovative game ideas.

Looking for a new game to love or just want to enjoy the classics of the past? You can’t go wrong with the games on this list. Whether you’ve played an RPG before or not, there’s no denying that the freedom and creativity involved with these games are unprecedented in any type of media that has come before. But which ones have mastered and perfected the art? Which ones are new champions and which ones hold a special place in our hearts after many years?

Here are the 20 best RPG video games ever made. We included only main titles, not DLC, expansions, or other media. There are multiple versions of many of the games on this list, so we included only one (usually the best) version.

Also, we didn’t decide the scores for these games, we’re just ranking them based on the aggregate review score available on Metacritic, so don’t come after us if your favorite RPG isn’t on the list, or you see one that you passionately believe shouldn’t be anywhere near this list. Take it up with the people who reviewed the games!

#20 Final Fantasy XII

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Final Fantasy XII continues many of the trends found in previous entries in the franchise but also introduces many new and welcome features. Among the most famous of these changes was an open world that allowed free exploration, a real-time battle system that moved away from turn-based combat, and a gambit system that let players customize the AI of their companions. All of these made for a much faster and more exciting combat experience.

Final Fantasy XII won many Game of the Year awards, among many others, and was a huge critical and commercial success. It was re-released and remastered a couple of times in the years since releasing in 2006.

#19 Bloodborne

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

There are going to be a couple of developers who appear on this list more than once, and FromSoftware definitely earned its spot among them. Bloodborne was released in 2015 to immense critical and popular praise and (like many of the other games on this list) has been called one of the greatest games ever made. It has been adapted into a physical board game, comic books, card games, and more.

Bloodborne was a faster-paced and more action-focused game compared to most of the previous games developed by FromSoftware, but it was executed marvelously and its rich and deep world makes it a favorite among fans to this day.

#18 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth better than the original? Do they count as the same game? That is a debate for another day and another article. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second game in a trilogy of games that remakes the original, famous Final Fantasy VII. The three games (of which only two have been released) cover the same story but add much more content in order to fill three separate games. Being one of the more recent games (released in 2024), it remains to be seen if Final Fantasy VII Rebirth maintains this position in the RPG rankings.

#17 World of Warcraft

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

If there’s one game on this list that all readers will recognize, it’s World of Warcraft. This MMORPG was released in 2004 and took the world by storm. It has evolved and changed over the years since, including nine expansions, but it remains a popular game and the benchmark by which other MMO games are judged.

It had a high player peak of 12 million players in 2010 (players had to pay a monthly subscription) and reached 100 million accounts in 2014.

#16 Paper Mario

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Paper Mario combines the characters and world-famous platforming puzzles of the Mario franchise with the mechanics of an RPG, including a party of allies. There are six main games in the Paper Mario series. Paper Mario was wildly popular when it was released and its sequels have won several awards, but it would seem that the original remains the favorite.

Paper Mario was a dramatic shift for the series, with slower-paced gameplay, multiple characters, dialogue, and RPG elements instead of the now-famous side-scrolling action we’ve come to know and love. It is in keeping with Mario tradition, however, of appearing in genres and games that are not traditionally his wheelhouse. It should come as no surprise that such a well-beloved character with his famous friends would make a great RPG as well.

#15 Hades

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Hades was only the fourth game created by Supergiant Games, which gained fame from its earlier releases Bastion and Transistor. With fantastic story elements, worldbuilding, gameplay, unique art style, and amazing voice acting, Hades really is a work of art.

A sequel to Hades was released to early access in early 2024.

#14 Mass Effect 3

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

A lackluster ending can’t keep the culmination of one of the most beloved sci-fi trilogies from this list. Mass Effect 3 was the highly-anticipated conclusion of the original trilogy released in 2012. Character and story progress can be transferred from the previous game into this one to continue the journey players began in the first game. Naturally, it won many Game of the Year awards

#13 Fallout 3

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Fallout 3 was the first game in the series developed by Bethesda and the first to introduce 3D graphics and real-time combat while keeping the world and themes of the previous games. It remains a beloved entry of the series, maintaining its crown even after sequels were released. Its atmosphere style and gameplay make Fallout 3 a series high point.

#12 Persona 5

Nastco / iStock via Getty Images

Despite its name, Persona 5 is the sixth main entry in the series, released in 2016. It has been widely praised for its gameplay, music, and story. Persona 5 has been adapted into other media like spin-off games, manga, and anime, and also forms a significant part of the overarching Megami Tensei franchise.

#11 Persona 4 Golden

scyther5 / Getty Images

Persona 4 Golden was the port version for the PlayStation Vita of the original Persona 4 released on the PlayStation 2. The increased hardware and capabilities of the Vita over the previous PlayStation Portable meant that Persona 4 could be expanded and improved with new characters, story elements, and much more content. What was originally meant to be a straight port of the game became an improved and much more popular version of an already successful title.

#10 Divinity: Original Sin II

Jovanmandic / Getty Images

Developed by the now-legendary Larian Studios and released in 2017, Divinity: Original Sin Ii is actually the fifth game in the series and is the first turn-based tactical RPG on our list that took inspiration from the tabletop RPGs that started it all.

Divinity: Original Sin II was financed through a Kickstarter campaign that earned more than $2 million. It is a fantastic single-player game with extreme replayability but truly shines when played with friends.

#9 Diablo

2023 Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Released in 1997, the original Diablo supercharged the isometric, loot-based, action RPG genre. It introduced random quests and enemies, online play, and impressive graphics for its time. It’s no wonder that Blizzard has ridden the wave of this success ever since, to great success and wild disappointments. Diablo still holds up to this day as a pioneer in the game industry.

#8 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion takes place in the same world as previous titles but in a separate part of the continent. It continues the open-world and free-play style of previous games, allowing players to do whatever they want within the game’s limits. It was the first title to have fully-voiced NPC characters and used the Radiant AI system to create more believable NPC behaviors.

#7 Chrono Cross

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock.com

This 1999 RPG is a sequel to Chrono Trigger, it was immensely popular upon release and was one of the best-selling games at the time. It received perfect scores for its plot, battle, and combat mechanics, writing, and much more. With such a passionate fanbase, Chrono Cross had its work cut out for it to achieve success, and it passed with flying colors.

Chrono Cross has been re-released and remastered a number of times due to its massive success.

#6 Final Fantasy IX

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Final Fantasy games do not take place in the same universe and only share overarching themes, names, mechanics, and other things. Each game is a stand-alone entry of the series. Even so, Final Fantasy IX builds upon the success of its predecessors, improving the story, combat, and other game mechanics to create arguably the best game in the franchise.

Final Fantasy IX has been re-released and remastered a handful of times and an animated series based on the game is in production.

#5 Baldur’s Gate II

2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Released in 2000, Baldur’s Gate II is based on the second edition rules for Dungeons & Dragons and improved and built upon everything its predecessor did. It surpassed them in every way. It won several awards when it was released. Like the game before it, Baldur’s Gate II has a novelization that covers the events of the game.

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition was released in 2013 and features expanded gameplay and enhanced graphics to appeal to modern gamers.

#4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

2011 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Seen as the pinnacle of open-world RPG (at least until #3 on our list came along) for years, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim took everything great about previous games in the series and expanded on them. It’s no wonder this game has remained at the top of sales charts ever since 2011 with numerous remasters, ports, and special editions.

A vibrant and active modding community continues to breathe new life into The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, adding new (sometimes award-winning) content including everything from enhanced graphics and new characters, to entirely new areas and whole game mechanics.

#3 Elden Ring

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

When Elden Ring launched in 2022, expectations were already high, given FromSoftware’s past of successful games, but it still blew players and critics away. It is the first open-world RPG developed by FromSoftware and iterates on the mechanics they pioneered and perfected in their previous titles.

George R. R. Martin wrote and designed the backstory for the game. It is one of the best-selling games of all time, selling 25 million copies so far. It is the fastest-selling game published by Bandai Namco of all time and the second-best-selling game in the United States.

#2 Mass Effect 2

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The sequel to the beloved and wildly successful Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 continues the story of Commander Shepard and imports saved-game data from the previous entry so players can continue with their same character.

Mass Effect 2 incorporates aspects of third-person shooters and horror games and was praised for its complex characters, combat, cinematography, and much more. Mass Effect 2 helped seal the Mass Effect series as one of the best sci-fi universes ever created.

#1 Baldur’s Gate III

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Though the third game in the series, this is the first Baldur’s Gate entry developed by Larian Studios. So, combining the studio behind #10 on our list with the sequel to #5 on our list, it should come as no surprise that Baldur’s Gate III is at the top of the heap and has been hailed as a perfect game.

Everything from its gameplay, overall quality, developer interaction, narrative, and improvements over its predecessors have received near-unanimous perfect scores. It also received extremely positive public approval for not creating any DLC or expansions ahead of time, including microtransactions in the game, or charging money for anything cosmetic or extra in the game.

It was so successful and such a huge game that some developers complained that it set the bar too high for other companies to ever be able to meet.

Baldur’s Gate III is based on the Fifth Edition rules of Dungeons & Dragons.

